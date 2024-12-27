Dani Carvajal Sets Sights On Returning For Club World Cup

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Esquire, where he opened up about his recovery from surgery, his standout moments of 2024, his thoughts on the Ballon d’Or, and his future career plans.

Carvajal revealed that his primary goal is to make a full recovery in time for the inaugural Club World Cup in June. After undergoing knee surgery, Carvajal stated, “At the beginning of June, it will be eight months since the surgery. We will see how everything progresses. The knee takes its time. I have set that as a goal, but as the date approaches, we will see if it is feasible or not.”

Reflecting on his most memorable moment of 2024, Carvajal pointed to his goal in the Champions League final, describing it as “something unique that will go down in history.” He recalled the special feeling of scoring a header from a corner in the 15th minute, noting that he is not a tall player. For Carvajal, this moment ranks alongside winning the European Championship with Spain, as he takes immense pride in representing his country and lifting a major international trophy.

On the Lack of Spanish Players at Real Madrid

Carvajal addressed the topic of Real Madrid’s relatively low number of Spanish players in the current squad. He acknowledged the difficulty of being a regular starter at a club with such a high level of talent but emphasized the remarkable success of the club’s policy. “To put it in context, our batch when we went up to Segunda in 2012, there was Morata, Nacho, Joselu, me… We came from a winning Castilla team,” he said. He added that while players from the youth academy are now making their way into the First Division, playing for Real Madrid remains a significant challenge due to the club’s ongoing success in domestic and international competitions.

When asked about the Ballon d’Or, Carvajal was reluctant to delve too deeply into the subject, admitting that the question could be misinterpreted. However, he did take pride in his achievement as the highest-placed right-back in Ballon d’Or history. “I think I’m the right-back who has finished highest in a Ballon d’Or ceremony, and beyond whether I deserve to win it or not, I’m very proud and so is my family,” he shared. While Carvajal acknowledged that winning the prestigious award as a right-back is much more difficult, he expressed contentment with his achievements in football.

On Joselu’s Career Path

Carvajal also spoke about his former teammate Joselu, who is now enjoying a different experience overseas. He praised Joselu for earning a substantial financial reward at the tail end of his career, and expressed his happiness for Joselu’s success, his sister-in-law, and his nephews. “He told me: ‘I’m waiting for you here. I’m saving the right-back position for you,’” Carvajal laughed, referring to Joselu’s new phase in his career.

Although Carvajal is focused on his recovery and the remainder of his playing career, he did entertain the idea of playing overseas in the future. “Yes, definitely. I wouldn’t think it was crazy. I’ve already said that if I ever leave Real Madrid I won’t play in Europe, I won’t compete against Madrid in the Champions League or in Spain,” he explained, indicating that playing in other continents could be a possibility.

Reflecting On Retirement

At 32 years old, Carvajal shared his thoughts on retirement, admitting that the idea terrifies him. “I dread waking up one day and not going to training,” he said. Acknowledging the passage of time, Carvajal explained how he now values every moment of his career, from training sessions to interactions with teammates. “I’m not a child anymore. What do I have left? Four or five years of football? It’s not much, time goes by quickly,” he reflected.

As Carvajal continues his recovery, the football world eagerly anticipates his return to action, while reflecting on a career that has seen him reach remarkable heights both at Real Madrid and with the Spanish national team.