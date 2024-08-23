Did Manu Bhaker Storm Off Chennai Event After Getting Pissed Over Question On Mother’s Viral Video With Neeraj Chopra?

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker reportedly left an event in Chennai on Wednesday after a reporter asked her mother about the viral video of her chatting with javelin star Neeraj Chopra during the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old shooter was attending a felicitation event at Chennai’s Velammal Nexus School.

Earlier this month, two videos from Paris caused a stir on social media. One video showed Neeraj Chopra in conversation with Manu Bhaker, while the other captured him speaking with Bhaker’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker.

In the second clip, Sumedha Bhaker can be seen holding Chopra’s hand as they engage in a lively discussion. The video quickly garnered over a million views on X (formerly Twitter), with many viewers humorously speculating that Mrs. Bhaker might have been evaluating Chopra as a potential match for her daughter.

These clips led fans of both Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra to suggest that the two would make a great couple.

During the Chennai event, Bhaker answered several questions from journalists. One reporter asked for her opinion on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict on her appeal. The reporter framed the question by stating, “Vinesh’s judgment was politically motivated. What’s your opinion?”

Before Bhaker could respond, another reporter directed a question to her mother, asking, “What was your conversation with Neeraj (Chopra)?” According to Sportstar, this question prompted Manu Bhaker to leave the event.

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian athlete post-Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in men’s javelin, three years after winning gold at the Tokyo Games.

