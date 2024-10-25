Dodgers World Series Roster: Key Pitcher Evan Phillips Excluded For Fall Classic Against Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Yankees in the World Series without key reliever Evan Phillips, who was replaced by Brusdar Graterol due to injury concerns.

The Los Angeles Dodgers face a significant challenge in the World Series as their bullpen will be without a key player. The team’s roster, revealed on Friday, notably excluded reliever Evan Phillips, who was sidelined due to injury concerns following his appearance in the clinching Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Evan Phillips, who has been a standout performer this postseason, will be missed as he contributed immensely to the Dodgers’ success leading up to the World Series. Phillips did not allow a single run in 6 ⅔ innings over five games, playing a pivotal role during the Dodgers’ “bullpen games” where the team relied solely on relief pitchers. His absence leaves a notable gap in the bullpen, which will be crucial as the Dodgers prepare to face the formidable New York Yankees.

To fill the void left by Phillips, the Dodgers have added right-hander Brusdar Graterol to the roster. Graterol returns after being sidelined for a month due to a shoulder injury. However, replacing Phillips with Graterol poses its own challenges, as Graterol will need to quickly regain his form to contribute effectively in the high-stakes environment of the World Series.

Phillips’ Perspective On His Removal

Reflecting on his early exit from Game 6, Phillips stated, “The decision in Game 6 was about this moment, keeping this as an option. We were probably playing with fire a little bit there; once I came out of that inning, the decision was to go to another arm in the bullpen, just to make sure my health is at the forefront that I’m an option for this series.” His focus on prioritizing health highlights the strategic considerations behind roster decisions, especially in such a crucial matchup.

Team Updates Ahead Of The World Series

In addition to the loss of Phillips, the Dodgers welcomed back left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and shortstop Miguel Rojas, both of whom missed the NLCS due to injuries. Their return strengthens the team as they prepare to face off against the Yankees. Meanwhile, the Yankees have maintained their roster without changes; reliever Mark Leiter Jr. remains a part of the team following his addition during the American League Championship Series to replace the injured Ian Hamilton.

