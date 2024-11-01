 Eddie Howe Optimistic About Midfield Balance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is feeling optimistic about his team’s ability to find the right balance in midfield as they gear up for a crucial match against Arsenal. Following a solid 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, which secured their place in the quarter-finals, Howe is focusing on the improvements and tactical adjustments that have been made.

Recent Performance Boost

The Magpies’ recent win against Chelsea featured an impressive performance, with goals from Alexander Isak and an own goal from Axel Disasi. This victory not only bolstered team morale but also served as a much-needed boost after a challenging spell in the Premier League. In his post-match reflections, Howe emphasized the importance of adaptability in his team, stating, “Every game’s different, the opponents are different, we’re different. We have to get the balance right in every game; we’re looking at trying to find the best solution for the team, because obviously we’re not winning games in the Premier League.” His words reflect a recognition of the need for ongoing adjustments as they strive for consistency.

Midfield Adjustments

Howe made several tactical changes for the clash against Chelsea, notably in the midfield area. He deployed Sandro Tonali in a central role, flanked by Sean Longstaff on the right and Joelinton on the left. This setup proved effective, with Howe praising the duo’s contributions. He mentioned, “I thought Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff did very well. We’ve got very good players competing for positions which is what you want in any team.” This competitive environment is crucial for maintaining high performance levels and ensuring that players are consistently pushing each other.

Praise for Key Players

Howe expressed particular admiration for Tonali’s pressing and quick decision-making, which played a key role in setting up Isak’s goal. He highlighted Tonali’s versatility, saying, “That’s one of the reasons that we signed (Tonali), that he can play a dual role in midfield, he’s not a one-dimensional player.” The manager’s praise also extended to Joelinton, who has been a standout performer. “It’s just incredible and such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wing-back; brilliant performance,” Howe noted, underlining the Brazilian’s adaptability and contribution to the team’s dynamics.

Competitive Environment in the Squad

The competition for places, especially on the left flank, remains intense. With players like Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Joe Willock all vying for positions, Howe faces a challenging selection dilemma. He acknowledged the depth in the squad, stating, “It’s a difficult position for me to pick from because we have an array of riches on that left-hand side… Joelinton and Willock when they play together they dovetail that position really well.” This level of competition is beneficial for the squad, pushing each player to perform at their best.

Looking Ahead to Arsenal

As Newcastle prepares for their match against Arsenal, the combination of Howe’s tactical acumen and the players’ increasing familiarity with each other could prove pivotal. The challenge ahead is significant, but with the right adjustments and a focus on maintaining a balanced midfield, Newcastle aims to build on their recent success and turn their fortunes around in the Premier League. Howe’s leadership and strategic insights will be crucial as they seek to make a statement against a formidable opponent like Arsenal. The upcoming match promises to be a crucial test of Newcastle’s resolve and adaptability.

