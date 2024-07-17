England's James Anderson Appointed Bowling Mentor for West Indies Test Series

Following his retirement from international cricket after the first Test at Lord’s against the West Indies, former right-arm seamer James Anderson has joined the England side as the bowling mentor for the remaining two matches of the Test series. The second Test between England and the West Indies is scheduled to start on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Anderson will take on a new role starting from the second match, mentoring the English bowling line-up for the remainder of the series. The fast bowler bid farewell to Test cricket on Friday as the game’s third-highest wicket-taker.

The 41-year-old secured four wickets in his final Test, concluding with a total of 704 career scalps in the format, placing him third behind Muttiah Muralitharan and the late Shane Warne. England secured victory in the first Test, defeating the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.

Following Anderson’s retirement, numerous cricket legends, past and present, expressed their appreciation for his two-decade-long contribution to the sport on social media. Recapping the first Test at Lord’s, Anderson took the first wicket of the day, dismissing Joshua Da Silva, effectively hampering the West Indies’ resolve.

In a symbolic passing of the baton, Test debutant Gus Atkinson earned a place on the Lord’s honors board with a ten-wicket haul. England had earlier established a substantial first-innings lead, with five batsmen scoring half-centuries in a total of 371. Atkinson’s impressive seven-wicket performance on day one had the West Indies all out for 121.

Carrying a 250-run advantage into day two, England’s seamers dominated, reducing the West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson continued to shine, Anderson’s early dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite set the tone, ultimately securing victory for England by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.