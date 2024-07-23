Exciting Third Day at Hockey India Sub Junior South Zone Championship 2024: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Shine

The third day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship 2024 unfolded with a series of thrilling encounters in Kerala, as teams showcased their prowess on the field. The day’s matches saw impressive performances from Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey, who secured victories in both the men’s and women’s categories. Additionally, Hockey Andhra Pradesh claimed a win in the women’s category, while a gripping draw was witnessed between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka in the men’s section.

In the opening men’s match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu delivered a commanding performance, overwhelming Telangana Hockey with an 11-1 victory. Renjith led the charge for Tamil Nadu, netting four goals in the second half (38′, 40′, 54′, 55′). Gowtham added a hattrick to his name (4′, 41′, 52′), and Nithish J contributed with two goals (25′, 45′). Krishna Mukil (12′) and Nithish M (13′) also scored, rounding off a dominant display. Telangana’s sole goal was scored by Sairam Chouhan (27′).

In a closely contested encounter, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka fought to a 3-3 draw. For Andhra Pradesh, Hussain Syed Jakeer (11′), Balaji Poola (24′), and Devaraj Deva Sai Yadav (53′) found the back of the net. Hockey Karnataka’s Kolekar Sohan Chandrashekhar stole the spotlight with a hattrick (46′, 51′, 60′) in the final quarter, securing the draw for his team.

The women’s matches also featured high-scoring games. In a decisive win, Kerala Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey with a resounding 11-0 scoreline. Parameswari Pinapothula led the attack with four goals (22′, 34′, 37′, 46′). Abhay Jyothi A S also contributed a hattrick (19′, 48′, 57′), while Samad Reshma added two goals (28′, 52′). Sabitha (41′) and Kaushika (43′) scored once each to complete the dominant performance.

Earlier in the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh overcame Hockey Karnataka 3-0. Patan Mujiya Begum was the standout performer with two goals (29′, 59′), and Lakshmi Pariki added another (12′) to secure the win.

The final match of the day saw Kerala Hockey clinch a 7-0 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey. Bahala Suraj was the standout player with four goals (21′, 26′, 50′, 56′). Lakra Aditya added two goals (52′, 57′), while Minz Dinesh contributed one goal (28′).

The championship continues to showcase intense competition and skillful play, as teams vie for top honors in this prestigious tournament.

