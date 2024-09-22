F1 Grand Prix: Once A Follower Of No-Sex Rule, Daniel Ricciardo Now Rejects All Superstitions- Here’s Why!

Once a follower of the no-sex rule, Ricciardo now rejects all superstitions, viewing them as a way to avoid taking responsibility for one’s own actions. He explained that such beliefs can introduce self-doubt and serve as an excuse for poor performance.

Daniel Ricciardo has debunked a well-known superstition about sex before races, based on his own experiences. The Australian driver, who may have competed in his final Formula 1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix, is reportedly at risk of losing his seat to young talent Liam Lawson for the remaining six races of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo’s career has faced several challenges since his departure from Red Bull in 2019, with only one victory in the past five and a half seasons. However, he is confident that pre-race intimacy isn’t among the factors affecting his performance.

Ricciardo previously addressed the superstition of avoiding sex before major events during a November 2020 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard. He admitted that while he once adhered to this belief, he eventually tested it and found that it had no negative impact on his racing, leading him to abandon the superstition.

Ricciardo is currently in a relationship with actress Heidi Berger, daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger, who competed in 14 seasons between 1984 and 1997 and secured third place in the championship twice while racing for Ferrari. Heidi often supports Ricciardo at the races.

Ricciardo emphasized that superstitions can hinder a driver’s mindset, especially when racing at high speeds, where mental clarity is crucial.

