Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Will Ferrell Sports A Bobble Hat, Holds Up Team Shirt On The Pitch As He Attends Leeds United’s Championship Match

Several of Ferrell’s celebrity friends have also ventured into football ownership. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021 and have since guided the club from the National League to League One.

Will Ferrell Sports A Bobble Hat, Holds Up Team Shirt On The Pitch As He Attends Leeds United’s Championship Match

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was recently seen in the stands for Leeds United’s Championship match against Burnley. The Anchorman and Elf actor fully embraced the atmosphere, sporting a Leeds bobble hat and later holding up a team shirt on the pitch, much to the excitement of the fans.

The 57-year-old comedian became a minority shareholder in Leeds United earlier this year, joining a group of famous investors that includes actor Russell Crowe, Olympic legend Michael Phelps, and golf champion Jordan Spieth, all part of the 49ers Enterprises ownership group.

Ferrell has a strong passion for sports. In addition to his involvement with Leeds, he’s a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Kings hockey team and co-owns the Major League Soccer team Los Angeles FC. He’s also participated in charity baseball events, playing for various teams.

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know 

Several of Ferrell’s celebrity friends have also ventured into football ownership. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021 and have since guided the club from the National League to League One.

NFL legend Tom Brady is part of Birmingham City’s ownership group, while American football star JJ Watt invested in Burnley in 2023.

Ferrell’s stake in Leeds was confirmed in May, and the recent match against Burnley marked his first visit to the club’s Elland Road stadium. Despite his Hollywood status, Ferrell opted for a down-to-earth approach to the game, arriving by train.

Although this was his first Leeds match, Ferrell is no stranger to English football, having previously attended Premier League games at Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

He was expected to attend the Championship play-off final last season between Leeds and Southampton, but his trip was canceled. In hindsight, it may have been for the best, as Leeds lost the match 1-0.

Ferrell has also shown support for Wrexham, alongside friends David Beckham, Reynolds, and McElhenney, attending the 2022 FA Trophy final, where Wrexham lost 1-0 to Bromley.

In 2023, Ferrell expressed his growing love for football after watching Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. While chatting with Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville, he admitted he didn’t yet have a favorite team but enjoyed following the Premier League’s many storylines.

Now, with his investment in Leeds, Ferrell has officially chosen a side — and perhaps he’s learning the lyrics to the club’s anthem, Marching on Together.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 250 Crore? 

Filed under

hollywood Latest world news Leeds United game Will Ferrell

Also Read

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military Committee Chair, Others

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military...

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In...

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Entertainment

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having Less Experience

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not: I Was Uncomfortable

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox