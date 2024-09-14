Will Ferrell Sports A Bobble Hat, Holds Up Team Shirt On The Pitch As He Attends Leeds United’s Championship Match

Several of Ferrell’s celebrity friends have also ventured into football ownership. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021 and have since guided the club from the National League to League One.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was recently seen in the stands for Leeds United’s Championship match against Burnley. The Anchorman and Elf actor fully embraced the atmosphere, sporting a Leeds bobble hat and later holding up a team shirt on the pitch, much to the excitement of the fans.

The 57-year-old comedian became a minority shareholder in Leeds United earlier this year, joining a group of famous investors that includes actor Russell Crowe, Olympic legend Michael Phelps, and golf champion Jordan Spieth, all part of the 49ers Enterprises ownership group.

Ferrell has a strong passion for sports. In addition to his involvement with Leeds, he’s a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Kings hockey team and co-owns the Major League Soccer team Los Angeles FC. He’s also participated in charity baseball events, playing for various teams.

Several of Ferrell’s celebrity friends have also ventured into football ownership. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021 and have since guided the club from the National League to League One.

NFL legend Tom Brady is part of Birmingham City’s ownership group, while American football star JJ Watt invested in Burnley in 2023.

Ferrell’s stake in Leeds was confirmed in May, and the recent match against Burnley marked his first visit to the club’s Elland Road stadium. Despite his Hollywood status, Ferrell opted for a down-to-earth approach to the game, arriving by train.

Club shareholder Will Ferrell in Leeds to welcome JJ Watt’s Burnley to Elland Road. EFL ownership so hot right now 🤩pic.twitter.com/vKna5BrgBq — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 14, 2024

Although this was his first Leeds match, Ferrell is no stranger to English football, having previously attended Premier League games at Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

He was expected to attend the Championship play-off final last season between Leeds and Southampton, but his trip was canceled. In hindsight, it may have been for the best, as Leeds lost the match 1-0.

Ferrell has also shown support for Wrexham, alongside friends David Beckham, Reynolds, and McElhenney, attending the 2022 FA Trophy final, where Wrexham lost 1-0 to Bromley.

In 2023, Ferrell expressed his growing love for football after watching Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. While chatting with Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville, he admitted he didn’t yet have a favorite team but enjoyed following the Premier League’s many storylines.

Now, with his investment in Leeds, Ferrell has officially chosen a side — and perhaps he’s learning the lyrics to the club’s anthem, Marching on Together.