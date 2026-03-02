Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has found himself at the receiving end of criticism and trolling after he made a controversial remark on David Miller. Virender Sehwag has been getting trolled for confessing that he refused to teach the South African batter how to play spin during their time together at Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Did Virender Sehwag Refuse To Teach David Miller?

Sehwag’s comment is now going viral on X, which states that Sehwag refused to teach Miller how to bat against spin because the South African batter wanted to learn the art of playing spin ahead of South Africa’s upcoming series against India.

“When I was the mentor of Punjab in the IPL, Miller used to ask me how to play off-spin. I deliberately didn’t tell him because after that, South Africa had a series against India,” Sehwag allegedly said.

Meanwhile, the comment really didn’t sit well with the Indian fans, who are now trolling the former cricketer left, right, and centre. Fans even questioned Virender Sehwag’s integrity as a mentor in a professional team.

Check out how fans reacted to the viral statement:

I’m confident Virender Sehwag, with an IQ as low as that of a cockroach, wouldn’t have been able to explain it to David Miller even if he wanted to, in the spirit of the game. https://t.co/4Pjrq4lXzb — lucifer tennis (@Happygofeet1) March 2, 2026

🚨Virender Sehwag admits he didn’t teach David Miller hoe to play spin while mentoring Punjab Kings “When I was the mentor of Punjab in the IPL, Miller used to ask me how to play off-spin. I deliberately didn’t tell him because after that, South Africa had a series with India” pic.twitter.com/3ph2bX2nKe — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 2, 2026

Yes, I also agree Virender Sehwag was not good coach not because of Miller incident, but I observed when he was coaching Punjab — DanielMayu (@ChhabraC9366657) March 2, 2026

Seems quite obvious now that Virender Sehwag is a bloody awful cricket coach. — Dale (@ncakos316) March 2, 2026

“Back when I was mentoring Punjab in the IPL, Miller would often ask me for tips on handling off-spinners. I intentionally never shared anything with him—because South Africa had an upcoming series against India right after.” – Virender Sehwag pic.twitter.com/NMwKJf9Zej — ABHILASH THANKAMANI (@itsmeStAbhi) March 2, 2026

Virender Sehwag said: “When I was the mentor of Punjab in the IPL, Miller used to ask me how to play off-spin. I deliberately didn’t tell him because after that, South Africa had a series against India. — aicricketworld (@jitendr89672356) March 2, 2026

Fact Check — Did Virender Sehwag Refuse To Help David Miller?

A viral post claimed that Virender Sehwag admitted he refused to teach David Miller how to play spin during their time at Punjab Kings. But is that really true?

The comment being shared online goes back to the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, when Sehwag was working as an analyst with Cricbuzz. In the video, he mentioned that Miller had asked for rough pitches to practise against spin. However, there is no evidence that Sehwag said he deliberately refused to help him.

“Maxwell, Livingstone have no hunger anymore. They come to India to spend their holidays. It’s not like they love their teams or that they are passionate about winning games for them. They have not won a trophy yet and they have to get it done this year,” Virender Sehwag had said.

“I have played with a lot of overseas players, out of which maybe one or two of them had the hunger. These other guys only talk and do not show any performance on the field,” he further added.

Most of Sehwag’s criticism in that segment was actually aimed at Glenn Maxwell and other overseas players, questioning their hunger and commitment.

Sehwag and Maxwell share a complicated history from their time together at Punjab Kings. In 2024, Maxwell made some strong claims about that period in his book The Showman. In one excerpt, he wrote:

“When it came to selection, I thought it might be a good idea to bring the coaches into a WhatsApp group to make our decisions. Everyone agreed to this and shared their teams, with the exception of Sehwag. At the end of the process, he made it clear that he would pick the starting XI, end of story. We were losing on and off the field by now, with Sehwag on more than one occasion making decisions that didn’t necessarily make sense.”

These comments added context to the tension between the two during that IPL stint.

Verdict

There is no verified evidence that Sehwag admitted to refusing to train Miller. While he did speak about Miller asking for practice conditions, the viral claim appears to exaggerate what was actually said.