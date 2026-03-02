LIVE TV
Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here's What Really Happen

A viral claim suggested Virender Sehwag refused to help David Miller play spin during their IPL stint at Punjab Kings. A closer look at the original video shows the statement has been misrepresented. Here’s what Sehwag actually said and the context behind the controversy involving Glenn Maxwell.

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen | Image Source - Instagram/@virendersehwag
Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen | Image Source - Instagram/@virendersehwag

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 2, 2026 22:26:37 IST

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has found himself at the receiving end of criticism and trolling after he made a controversial remark on David Miller. Virender Sehwag has been getting trolled for confessing that he refused to teach the South African batter how to play spin during their time together at Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Did Virender Sehwag Refuse To Teach David Miller?

Sehwag’s comment is now going viral on X, which states that Sehwag refused to teach Miller how to bat against spin because the South African batter wanted to learn the art of playing spin ahead of South Africa’s upcoming series against India.

“When I was the mentor of Punjab in the IPL, Miller used to ask me how to play off-spin. I deliberately didn’t tell him because after that, South Africa had a series against India,” Sehwag allegedly said.

Meanwhile, the comment really didn’t sit well with the Indian fans, who are now trolling the former cricketer left, right, and centre. Fans even questioned Virender Sehwag’s integrity as a mentor in a professional team.

Check out how fans reacted to the viral statement:

Fact Check — Did Virender Sehwag Refuse To Help David Miller?

A viral post claimed that Virender Sehwag admitted he refused to teach David Miller how to play spin during their time at Punjab Kings. But is that really true?

The comment being shared online goes back to the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, when Sehwag was working as an analyst with Cricbuzz. In the video, he mentioned that Miller had asked for rough pitches to practise against spin. However, there is no evidence that Sehwag said he deliberately refused to help him.

“Maxwell, Livingstone have no hunger anymore. They come to India to spend their holidays. It’s not like they love their teams or that they are passionate about winning games for them. They have not won a trophy yet and they have to get it done this year,” Virender Sehwag had said.

“I have played with a lot of overseas players, out of which maybe one or two of them had the hunger. These other guys only talk and do not show any performance on the field,” he further added.

Most of Sehwag’s criticism in that segment was actually aimed at Glenn Maxwell and other overseas players, questioning their hunger and commitment.

Sehwag and Maxwell share a complicated history from their time together at Punjab Kings. In 2024, Maxwell made some strong claims about that period in his book The Showman. In one excerpt, he wrote:

When it came to selection, I thought it might be a good idea to bring the coaches into a WhatsApp group to make our decisions. Everyone agreed to this and shared their teams, with the exception of Sehwag. At the end of the process, he made it clear that he would pick the starting XI, end of story. We were losing on and off the field by now, with Sehwag on more than one occasion making decisions that didn’t necessarily make sense.”

These comments added context to the tension between the two during that IPL stint.

Verdict

There is no verified evidence that Sehwag admitted to refusing to train Miller. While he did speak about Miller asking for practice conditions, the viral claim appears to exaggerate what was actually said.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

QUICK LINKS