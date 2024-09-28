FC Barcelona Faces Osasuna with a Revamped Lineup in a Key La Liga Clash

FC Barcelona is set to take on Osasuna this Saturday, fielding a radically altered lineup under the direction of manager Hansi Flick

FC Barcelona is set to take on Osasuna this Saturday, fielding a radically altered lineup under the direction of manager Hansi Flick. In a surprising move, Flick has opted for extensive rotations, leaving notable players such as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Casadó, Balde, and Iñigo Martínez out of the starting XI. Instead, he has called upon Ferran Torres, Pau Víctor, Eric García, Gerard Martín, and Sergi Domínguez to step into the lineup.

Recent Performance Against Osasuna

Barcelona’s recent history against Osasuna is overwhelmingly positive, having won their last six official matches against the team. The Catalan giants remain unbeaten in their last nine encounters with Osasuna and have not lost in Pamplona since February 2012, when they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat. Since that time, Barcelona has achieved five victories and three draws against Osasuna, setting the stage for what could be a historic match.

If Barcelona secures a victory this Saturday, it would mark their eighth consecutive win, equaling their best-ever start to a league season. This potential achievement adds an exciting layer to the upcoming match.

Osasuna’s Tough Home Record

The task at hand is not trivial for Hansi Flick’s squad. Under the guidance of Vicente Moreno, Osasuna has played four home matches this season, managing to maintain a strong record with only a single draw—an unexpected result against Leganés in their opening game. Osasuna is expected to be a challenging opponent, likely presenting a level of difficulty similar to that experienced against Getafe in their recent match at Montjuïc, which concluded with a hard-fought and narrow victory for Barcelona.

Tactical Adjustments Ahead of Key Matches

Considering that a crucial Madrid derby will take place on Sunday—potentially benefiting Barcelona—the German coach may make further adjustments to his starting lineup. Additionally, Barcelona faces Young Boys of Switzerland in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, making this weekend’s match significant not just for league standings but also for maintaining momentum.

This match will mark the second start for goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, filling in for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. Barcelona is also dealing with a host of injuries, including key players Araújo, Bernal, De Jong, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermín, and Christensen. Meanwhile, Osasuna will be missing Jon Moncayola due to injury, adding to the absence of long-term injured players Kike Barja and Iker Muñoz.

Starting Lineups

For Osasuna, the starting lineup will feature Sergio Herrera, Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones, Pablo Ibáñez, Torró, Rubén García, Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza, and Budimir.

In contrast, Barcelona will field Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Eric García, Pau Víctor, Pablo Torre, Sergi Domínguez, Gerard Martín, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Lewandowski.

Match Details

Referee: Cuadra Fernández

Cuadra Fernández Stadium: El Sadar

El Sadar Time: 15:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT / 13:00 PM MX

As FC Barcelona prepares to face Osasuna, the excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating whether the team can continue its winning streak and make history this season.