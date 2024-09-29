Gautam Adani: Praggnanandhaa’s Success Inspires Young Indians

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has recently caught the attention and admiration of business tycoon Gautam Adani who earlier this year announced his decision to support the 18-year-old Grandmaster. This partnership not only highlights Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable talent but also underscores the growing emphasis on nurturing sporting excellence in India.

Acknowledging Support and Mentorship

In an interview with ANI, Praggnanandhaa expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from various individuals throughout his chess journey. “There are many people who have helped me along the way, starting with my parents,” he said. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of his current and former trainers, as well as his initial sponsor, the Ramco Group. Now, with the backing of the Adani Group, he feels even more empowered to reach new heights in his chess career.

Praggnanandhaa particularly emphasized the impact of the Adani Group on his training regimen. “I needed extensive training, which the Adani Group has made possible. Their support has been crucial in facilitating my preparation and focus on the game,” he explained. He also recounted a motivating meeting with Gautam Adani earlier this year, where Adani encouraged him to aim for a gold medal for India. “I am truly thankful to Gautam Adani for believing in me and my abilities,” he added.

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s T20 WC Warm-ups: Scotland Shocks Pakistan, Sri Lanka Defeats Bangladesh

Commitment to National Glory

Praggnanandhaa’s determination to secure victories for India is palpable. “Whenever I compete, my primary goal is to win more accolades for my country,” he affirmed. His commitment is reflected not just in his words but also in his impressive track record, including remarkable performances against some of the world’s top players.

In 2023, he made headlines as the youngest player to reach the World Cup final and only the second Indian, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to achieve such a feat. His recent accomplishments have placed him in the spotlight, further elevating India’s status in the global chess arena.

Historic Wins for Indian Chess

The support for Praggnanandhaa comes at a time when Indian chess is experiencing a renaissance. The country recently achieved a historic milestone at the 45th Chess Olympiad, securing two gold medals. The men’s team triumphed in the open category, while the women’s team excelled in their section. The men’s team demonstrated exceptional skill, winning 10 out of 11 matches, while the women’s team achieved 9 victories.

Individual accolades were also awarded to outstanding players: Gukesh D. and Arjun Erigaisi received gold medals in the open section, while Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal claimed gold in the women’s category. These achievements are a testament to the strength and potential of Indian chess, further inspiring young players like Praggnanandhaa.

A Bright Future Ahead

With the backing of influential sponsors like the Adani Group, Praggnanandhaa is well-positioned to continue his ascent in the chess world. The Adani Group’s commitment to supporting athletes through their #GarvHai initiative exemplifies a broader movement to promote sports excellence in India. This initiative has already benefited numerous athletes across various sports, including boxing, wrestling, and athletics.

As Praggnanandhaa embarks on his journey towards future competitions, including international tournaments, his partnership with the Adani Group is expected to provide him with the resources and guidance needed to achieve his ambitions.

Further, R Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable talent, coupled with the support of Gautam Adani and other sponsors, positions him as a significant figure in Indian chess. His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring chess players and underscores the importance of nurturing talent in sports to bring glory to the nation. As he continues to train and compete, many will be watching closely to see how this young Grandmaster shapes the future of Indian chess.