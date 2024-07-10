Gautam Gambhir: A Cricketing Legacy Marked By Grit, Glory, And Leadership

The Indian Cricket team has welcomed legendary cricketer Gautam Gambhir as their new head coach. The BCCI have extended their complete support towards his new journey as the head coach as BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday that Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. This shift marks a new phase for the Indian cricket as Gambhir takes over the reins from former coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid had recently stepped down after the Indian crciket team won the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir’s Legacy

Gautam Gambhir’s cricketing journey reads like a quintessential Bollywood script – filled with glamour, drama, passion, resilience, ups, downs, and of course, the inevitable twists of fate.

Gambhir’s career in first-class cricket began in the 1999-2000 season, but it wasn’t until 2002 that he truly made his mark. Representing the Board President’s XI against Zimbabwe, the Delhi batsman showcased his talent with a spectacular double century, scoring 218 runs. The following year, Gambhir earned his place in the Indian team for the TVS Cup, a prominent triangular series.

While he may not have been as naturally gifted as some of his peers, Gambhir’s determination and hunger for runs set him apart. Despite facing setbacks and being overlooked by selectors at times, his unwavering passion for the game propelled him forward.

In the intense final against Pakistan, Gambhir displayed remarkable composure, scoring 75 runs that proved pivotal. Finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 227 runs across 7 innings, his performance earned him the enduring support of skipper MS Dhoni. Despite this, Gambhir faced challenges breaking into the team, hindered by stalwarts like Tendulkar continuing to dominate the top order.

The Peak Years: Aggression and Success

From 2008 to 2011, Gambhir was at the peak of his prowess. Known for his aggressive style on the field, he enjoyed a purple patch during these years, delivering significant and often match-winning innings. His standout moment came in the 2008 CB series in Australia, where he outshone legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara to emerge as the highest run-scorer of the ODI tri-series. Subsequently, Gambhir solidified his place in both the ODI and Test teams, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Sourav Ganguly.

Challenges and Triumphs in Test Cricket

After scoring his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2004, Gambhir faced a gap of nearly four years before hitting his second. However, his third century followed just nine days later. Among his nine Test centuries, his innings at Napier in New Zealand in 2009 remains iconic, lasting a staggering 643 minutes as he displayed resolute defense and scored a crucial 137 runs to salvage a draw.

By 2009, Gambhir had firmly established himself as a premier batsman in international cricket, earning recognition as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. His pivotal innings in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup further cemented his status as a national hero.

Post the 2011 World Cup, Gambhir was even seen as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni. However, a downturn in form saw him struggle, with runs drying up and concerns mounting over his technique. Between 2011 and 2012, he averaged just 31 in 17 Test matches, leading to his eventual exclusion from the team.

Retirement and Political Ascent

Between 2007 and 2011, Gambhir left an indelible mark on Indian cricket history as one of the finest left-handed batsmen across all formats. In December 2018, Gambhir declared his retirement from professional cricket across all formats. The following year, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi.

His association with cricket continued as he took on the role of mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL seasons of 2022 and 2023. Subsequently, Gambhir was appointed as the mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2024 season.

ALSO READ: Indian Cricket Team Welcomes Gautam Gambhir As Head Coach