Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hansi Flick To Rotate Midfield Ahead of Barcelona-Espanyol Clash

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to implement rotations in midfield as his team prepares to face crosstown rivals Espanyol at Montjuic for a La Liga encounter on Sunday.

Hansi Flick To Rotate Midfield Ahead of Barcelona-Espanyol Clash

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to implement rotations in midfield as his team prepares to face crosstown rivals Espanyol at Montjuic for a La Liga encounter on Sunday. In light of the recent tragic flooding in the Valencia region, which has resulted in over 200 fatalities, Flick expressed his concerns about the appropriateness of holding the match during his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “It isn’t easy to make a decision about what to do. It already happened three years ago in Germany. We support all those affected, but it is a matter for La Liga to decide,” he stated when the topic first arose.

Flick later became more resolute, asserting, “If I could make the decision, maybe I would do it because it is a tragedy for Valencia and for Spain as a whole,” regarding the potential postponement of matches nationwide.

Game Day Expectations

Despite the ongoing situation, the match is set to kick off at 16:15 local time, and Flick acknowledged the significance of the Barcelona-Espanyol derby. “It will be a tough game, for sure. After a fantastic week, it’s important to be one hundred percent tomorrow, with intensity and maximum quality,” he emphasized.

Expected Changes in the Lineup

While Flick remained tight-lipped about the specific changes, it is anticipated that he will make adjustments across the three games in 12 days leading up to the next international break, particularly in midfield. Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong are expected to start, allowing Pedri and Marc Casado to rest, while Fermin Lopez—who recently signed a new contract—retains his place in the midfield.

The rest of the starting lineup mirrors the team that achieved significant victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, winning 4-1 and 4-0 respectively last week. Inaki Pena will be in goal, supported by a defense featuring Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde from left to right.

Attacking Trio Continues

Up front, the formidable trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal will continue to pose a threat. It will be intriguing to see how many minutes De Jong receives, given that his 45-minute performance at the Bernabeu marks his longest stint this season. Additionally, Gavi may see increased playing time after three brief appearances in recent matches.

Barcelona vs. Espanyol Starting XI

FC Barcelona Starting XI:
Pena; Balde, Inigo, Cubarsi, Kounde; De Jong, Olmo, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal

Read More : FC Barcelona Focuses On Long-Term Contracts For Promising Young Players

Filed under

barcelona Espanyol Hansi Flick
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox