Hansi Flick To Rotate Midfield Ahead of Barcelona-Espanyol Clash

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to implement rotations in midfield as his team prepares to face crosstown rivals Espanyol at Montjuic for a La Liga encounter on Sunday. In light of the recent tragic flooding in the Valencia region, which has resulted in over 200 fatalities, Flick expressed his concerns about the appropriateness of holding the match during his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “It isn’t easy to make a decision about what to do. It already happened three years ago in Germany. We support all those affected, but it is a matter for La Liga to decide,” he stated when the topic first arose.

Flick later became more resolute, asserting, “If I could make the decision, maybe I would do it because it is a tragedy for Valencia and for Spain as a whole,” regarding the potential postponement of matches nationwide.

Game Day Expectations

Despite the ongoing situation, the match is set to kick off at 16:15 local time, and Flick acknowledged the significance of the Barcelona-Espanyol derby. “It will be a tough game, for sure. After a fantastic week, it’s important to be one hundred percent tomorrow, with intensity and maximum quality,” he emphasized.

Expected Changes in the Lineup

While Flick remained tight-lipped about the specific changes, it is anticipated that he will make adjustments across the three games in 12 days leading up to the next international break, particularly in midfield. Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong are expected to start, allowing Pedri and Marc Casado to rest, while Fermin Lopez—who recently signed a new contract—retains his place in the midfield.

The rest of the starting lineup mirrors the team that achieved significant victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, winning 4-1 and 4-0 respectively last week. Inaki Pena will be in goal, supported by a defense featuring Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde from left to right.

Attacking Trio Continues

Up front, the formidable trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal will continue to pose a threat. It will be intriguing to see how many minutes De Jong receives, given that his 45-minute performance at the Bernabeu marks his longest stint this season. Additionally, Gavi may see increased playing time after three brief appearances in recent matches.

Barcelona vs. Espanyol Starting XI

FC Barcelona Starting XI:

Pena; Balde, Inigo, Cubarsi, Kounde; De Jong, Olmo, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal