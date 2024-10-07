Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Hardik Pandya Edges Past Kohli in India vs Bangladesh T20 Match

Chasing a modest target of 128, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls, including five boundaries and two towering sixes, finishing the game with a strike rate of 243.75.

Hardik Pandya Edges Past Kohli in India vs Bangladesh T20 Match

In a remarkable feat, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya surpassed the legendary Virat Kohli to set a new record for finishing the most T20I matches with a six. This milestone came during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Pandya showcased his all-round prowess with both bat and ball, delivering an impressive performance that helped India secure a win in the match.

With the ball, Pandya took 1 wicket for 26 runs in his four overs, maintaining an economical rate of 6.50. However, it was his blistering knock during the run chase that stole the spotlight. Chasing a modest target of 128, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls, including five boundaries and two towering sixes, finishing the game with a strike rate of 243.75.

One of the highlights of Pandya’s innings was his signature no-look ramp shot, played with such confidence that it sailed over the wicketkeeper’s head to the boundary. His quickfire cameo allowed India to clinch victory with ease.

By finishing the match with a six, Pandya set a new benchmark, achieving this milestone for the fifth time in T20I cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli’s previous record of four such finishes. Additionally, with his lone wicket in the game, Pandya (87 wickets) surpassed Arshdeep Singh (86 wickets) to become India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal remains at the top with 96 wickets.

In the match, Bangladesh, after being asked to bat first, struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for a meager 127 in 19.5 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* off 32 balls) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 off 25) were the top contributors with the bat for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India, claiming 3 wickets for just 14 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy made a strong return to the team, picking up 3 wickets for 31. Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each.

In response, India got off to a shaky start, with Abhishek Sharma run out after scoring 16 off seven balls. However, solid contributions from Sanju Samson (29 off 19) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 14) helped stabilize the innings. It was Pandya, along with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (16* off 15), who guided India home with a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh’s bowling lacked the sharpness needed to defend their total, with only Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan managing to take a wicket each.

Arshdeep Singh was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his excellent bowling performance, which included the crucial wicket of Litton Das. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Filed under

hardik pandya india vs bangladesh t20 Match Virat Kohli

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox