Chasing a modest target of 128, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls, including five boundaries and two towering sixes, finishing the game with a strike rate of 243.75.

In a remarkable feat, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya surpassed the legendary Virat Kohli to set a new record for finishing the most T20I matches with a six. This milestone came during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Pandya showcased his all-round prowess with both bat and ball, delivering an impressive performance that helped India secure a win in the match.

With the ball, Pandya took 1 wicket for 26 runs in his four overs, maintaining an economical rate of 6.50. However, it was his blistering knock during the run chase that stole the spotlight. Chasing a modest target of 128, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls, including five boundaries and two towering sixes, finishing the game with a strike rate of 243.75.

One of the highlights of Pandya’s innings was his signature no-look ramp shot, played with such confidence that it sailed over the wicketkeeper’s head to the boundary. His quickfire cameo allowed India to clinch victory with ease.

By finishing the match with a six, Pandya set a new benchmark, achieving this milestone for the fifth time in T20I cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli’s previous record of four such finishes. Additionally, with his lone wicket in the game, Pandya (87 wickets) surpassed Arshdeep Singh (86 wickets) to become India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal remains at the top with 96 wickets.

In the match, Bangladesh, after being asked to bat first, struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for a meager 127 in 19.5 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* off 32 balls) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 off 25) were the top contributors with the bat for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India, claiming 3 wickets for just 14 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy made a strong return to the team, picking up 3 wickets for 31. Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each.

In response, India got off to a shaky start, with Abhishek Sharma run out after scoring 16 off seven balls. However, solid contributions from Sanju Samson (29 off 19) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 14) helped stabilize the innings. It was Pandya, along with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (16* off 15), who guided India home with a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh’s bowling lacked the sharpness needed to defend their total, with only Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan managing to take a wicket each.

Arshdeep Singh was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his excellent bowling performance, which included the crucial wicket of Litton Das. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh.