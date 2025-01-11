Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson Snubbed As BCCI Picks This Young Player As New Vice-Captain For T20I Series

The T20I series squad includes many young talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Dhruv Jurel.

Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson Snubbed As BCCI Picks This Young Player As New Vice-Captain For T20I Series

Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson have been snubbed for the role of the vice-captain for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22, 2025.

BCCI has taken the decision to appoint Axar Patel as the new Vice caption for the squad which will be led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who continues to cement his position as one of India’s most reliable T20 players.

Why Axar Patel?

Axar Patel’s appointment as vice-captain, given the presence of more experienced candidates like Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, a decision that has surprised many.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy is seen as a reward for his consistent performances and leadership qualities in limited-overs cricket.

Shami’s Return to the Blue Jersey

The selection meeting also marked the return of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to the national team after a prolonged absence. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Shami made an impressive domestic comeback for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy, which paved the way for his inclusion in the squad.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series, Shami will spearhead India’s pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. This trio will play a crucial role against a strong England batting lineup.

Young Talents Included

The squad includes many young talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Dhruv Jurel have retained their spots in the team. Harshit Rana, who was part of the squad against South Africa but did not get a chance to play, has been given another opportunity.

The spin department will be handled by Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar, offering a mix of experience and youth.

Fixture Details

The five-match series begins on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The subsequent matches will be played on:

  • January 25: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • January 28: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  • January 31: MCA Stadium, Pune
  • February 2: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India’s Squad for England T20I Series  

  • Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
  • Vice-Captain: Axar Patel
  • Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

Filed under

Axar Patel Vice Captain Cricket hardik pandya Surya Kumar Yadav T20I

Advertisement

