Hardik's T20I Captaincy Uncertain, BCCI Evaluates Surya; Gambhir's Decision Crucial: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is grappling with the decision over who will lead India’s T20 International (T20I) team, with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav emerging as key contenders following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format after India’s recent T20 World Cup victory.

Pandya, who served as vice-captain during the World Cup triumph, seemed the natural successor to Rohit Sharma. However, concerns over his fitness have created a divide within the BCCI and the selection committee. Despite his pivotal role in India’s T20 success and his reputation as a match-winner in white-ball cricket, Pandya’s history of frequent injuries, which recently led to his exclusion from the ODI World Cup after just two matches, has raised doubts about his suitability for the permanent T20I captaincy.

“There is an argument on both sides of the debate, and thus, everyone is not on the same page. Hardik’s fitness is an issue but he played a big role in breaking India’s ICC jinx,” a top BCCI source told The Indian Express.

In contrast, Suryakumar Yadav’s name has gained traction due to his consistent performances with the bat and his promising captaincy stint in recent series against Australia and South Africa. With Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja stepping away from T20Is, Yadav’s leadership potential has become a significant consideration for the future of India’s T20I team.

As the BCCI deliberates over this crucial decision, it remains to be seen whether Pandya’s on-field contributions will outweigh concerns about his fitness, or if Yadav will be entrusted with leading India’s T20 aspirations going forward.

