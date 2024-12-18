Here Is Who Lionel Messi Voted for in The Best FIFA Awards 2024

Unexpected voting choice of Lionel Messi stole the spotlight at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, where soccer’s finest talents were celebrated for their exceptional achievements on the global stage.

Lionel Messi: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 celebrated the finest talents in the world of soccer, honoring exceptional players and coaches who shone throughout the year. Among the winners, Vinícius Júnior and Aitana Bonmatí claimed the prestigious titles of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player Awards, respectively. The voting process involved contributions from fans, media representatives, and the captains and coaches of national teams worldwide.

Voting Insights Revealed

After the ceremony, FIFA disclosed the complete voting breakdown, highlighting the three players each participant deemed the best in the world. While Vinícius Júnior and Manchester City’s Rodri received the highest number of votes in the men’s category, some choices stood out for their unexpectedness.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine national team captain, notably opted against voting for either Vinícius or Rodri as his top pick. In fact, Rodri didn’t feature in Messi’s selections at all.

Lionel Messi Picks Lamine Yamal

Messi cast his first-place vote for Lamine Yamal, a young talent who shares a Barcelona connection with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Yamal’s dazzling performances and skillful play have drawn comparisons to Messi himself. His breakout summer with Spain during Euro 2024 evidently impressed Messi enough to earn him the top vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award.

Recognizing Mbappé’s Brilliance

For his second choice, Messi selected Kylian Mbappé. The French superstar had an extraordinary season, scoring 52 goals for club and country. Mbappé also secured the 2024 Gerd Müller Trophy, awarded to the world’s best goal scorer. The two players share a history as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, where they won two Ligue 1 titles together. They also famously faced off in the dramatic 2022 FIFA World Cup final, which Argentina ultimately won.

Lionel Messi Third Pick: Vinícius Júnior

Messi’s third and final vote went to Vinícius Júnior, a player who has left his mark on the game with record-breaking performances. In May, the Brazilian forward became the youngest player to score in two UEFA Champions League finals, surpassing a record previously held by Messi. Despite their club rivalry, Messi’s recognition of Vinícius underscores the young Brazilian’s impact on the global stage.

Also Read: Vinicius Gets Sweet Revenge On Rodri, Wins FIFA Men’s Best Player 2024