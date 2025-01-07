How Old Is Hulk Hogan? Hall of Famer Gets Booed By Fans As WWE Debuts On Netflix- Watch Video!

During the segment, Hogan made a bold move by tearing off his shirt to reveal a “Netflix Is RAW” shirt, aiming to make a statement as part of the historic WWE RAW debut on Netflix.

Hulk Hogan, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, encountered a hostile reception during the premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix, which aired on January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Despite his iconic status, Hogan’s appearance at this milestone episode sparked mixed reactions from the Los Angeles audience. Here’s an exploration of why Hogan, accompanied by his long-time manager Jimmy Hart, was met with such intense boos.

As the final moments of the show unfolded, Hogan and Hart made their entrance, with Hogan attempting to connect with the crowd. He shared how being part of WWE had been the “greatest part of his life,” but despite his effort to engage, the response from the crowd was largely negative.

Though a few cheers could be heard, the majority of the audience responded with boos as Hogan thanked them for their continued support over the years.

They booing the hell out of Hulk Hogan!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/ywKbemA6OM — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) January 7, 2025

The Backstory

Hogan’s contentious relationship with WWE fans can be attributed to his controversial history. His past associations with the MAGA movement and vocal support for former President Donald Trump have left some fans with a negative view of the wrestling legend.

These factors likely contributed to the overwhelming boos he faced during his segment. Even his promotion of the “Real American Beer” brand failed to shift the crowd’s disapproval.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity 😭 #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

Hulk Hogan’s Big Moment on Netflix

During the segment, Hogan made a bold move by tearing off his shirt to reveal a “Netflix Is RAW” shirt, aiming to make a statement as part of the historic WWE RAW debut on Netflix.

Unfortunately, this stunt did not generate the usual enthusiastic reaction. Instead of the cheers Hogan is known for, the audience responded with more boos. Closing his segment with his iconic line, “Whatchya’ gonna’ do when WWE and Netflix run wild on you, brother!” Hogan’s call to action failed to lift the mood.

WWE’s Continued Ties with Hogan

Though Hogan had been somewhat distanced from WWE due to previous controversies, he has gradually been reintegrated into the company, making occasional appearances at key events. While he no longer plays a regular role in WWE storylines, his appearances at milestone moments like the Netflix debut show that WWE is still open to his involvement. However, as this episode demonstrates, certain aspects of his past continue to shape how fans react to him.

Given the mixed response and ongoing controversy surrounding his persona, the question arises whether Hulk Hogan should make more frequent appearances on WWE television.

While his legendary status in the wrestling world is undisputed, there remains debate among fans about whether his presence aligns with WWE’s current direction and adds value to the company.