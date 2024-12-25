IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia To Bat First, Shubman Gill Dropped From Playing XI

The hosts made two changes in the squad in the form of Sam Konstas and Scott Boland. Notably, Nathan McSweeney was dropped due to poor performance. While Josh Hazlewood got injured in the previous encounter.

Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first in the boxing day Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against India on Thursday. The hosts made two changes in the squad in the form of Sam Konstas and Scott Boland. Notably, Nathan McSweeney was dropped due to poor performance. While Josh Hazlewood got injured in the previous encounter.

Sundar Makes Cut

On the other hand, Rohit-led team India dropped Shubman Gill from the playing XI. Washington Sundar was added to the playing XI.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “We gonna have a bat today. There’s a bit of a grass like an old MCG wicket, looks nice and firm. It’s been a great series so far. As a child in Australia when you wake up, you have a good night’s sleep after Christmas, and you look forward to the first ball. Sam will open the batting and Scott also comes in for Hazlewood.”

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said,”We would have batted as well, looks like a good wicket. The series is 1-1, a lot to play for, it gives us a perfect opportunity to show what we are as a team. Whatever situation lies in front of you, you have to fight. It’s a new day and we are looking forward to it. We have one change – GIll misses out and Washington comes in.”

Rohit To Open

Rohit also confirmed that he will open for India, which means that KL Rahul can be seen on Number 3. India and Australia won a game each while third ended in draw.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

