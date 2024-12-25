Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia To Bat First, Shubman Gill Dropped From Playing XI

The hosts made two changes in the squad in the form of Sam Konstas and Scott Boland. Notably, Nathan McSweeney was dropped due to poor performance. While Josh Hazlewood got injured in the previous encounter.

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia To Bat First, Shubman Gill Dropped From Playing XI

Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first in the boxing day Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against India on Thursday. The hosts made two changes in the squad in the form of Sam Konstas and Scott Boland. Notably, Nathan McSweeney was dropped due to poor performance. While Josh Hazlewood got injured in the previous encounter.

Sundar Makes Cut

On the other hand, Rohit-led team India dropped Shubman Gill from the playing XI. Washington Sundar was added to the playing XI.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “We gonna have a bat today. There’s a bit of a grass like an old MCG wicket, looks nice and firm. It’s been a great series so far. As a child in Australia when you wake up, you have a good night’s sleep after Christmas, and you look forward to the first ball. Sam will open the batting and Scott also comes in for Hazlewood.”

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said,”We would have batted as well, looks like a good wicket. The series is 1-1, a lot to play for, it gives us a perfect opportunity to show what we are as a team. Whatever situation lies in front of you, you have to fight. It’s a new day and we are looking forward to it. We have one change – GIll misses out and Washington comes in.”

Rohit To Open

Rohit also confirmed that he will open for India, which means that KL Rahul can be seen on Number 3. India and Australia won a game each while third ended in draw.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

ALSO READ | Joe Mixon Confronts Ravens Player After He Hits Texans Assistant Coach On Christmas Day Game | WATCH

Filed under

Boxing Test ind vs aus

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera? Trump’s Nominee For US Ambassador To Panama

Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera? Trump’s Nominee For US Ambassador To Panama

Russia Embraces Bitcoin For International Trade Amid Sanctions

Russia Embraces Bitcoin For International Trade Amid Sanctions

Quartz watches Finally Have Their Moment In The Sun

Quartz watches Finally Have Their Moment In The Sun

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

Entertainment

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox