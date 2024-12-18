IND vs AUS: Australia Challenges India With 275-Run Target, Can They Repeat The Gabba Heroics?

Australia has set the task to India on 275 in the Test game in process. There remain just 54 overs as rain may play its evil game at the moment with India in a precarious condition after the loss of Josh Hazlewood. Can India manage to do another Gabba?

Australia set a target of 275 for India in third test, but with only 54 overs remaining to play if the weather cooperates, the outcome of the game is now going to be decided by both teams, as rain seems to haunt the game.

Australia has declared their second innings at 89/7 on Wednesday, and they give India a 275-run target. Declaring at that point was quite aggressive from the side of Australian captain Pat Cummins as well, as according to the commentator Mark Nicholas. That declaration has opened the result for this match; the game can be finished by either drawing, win, or lose.

The contest has transformed from just a fight for runs-it’s now all about the mental edge. If Australia can manage to have India at 100 for 5 by the 30-odd overs mark, they will gain the upper hand and head into Melbourne with a significant advantage. On the other hand, if India can begin well and be 100 for 0 at the same point, they will be in a much better position to chase down the target. The match is now a test of resilience and strategy, like a boxing match where both teams are trying to outwit each other in the final rounds.

Innings Break! Australia have declared after posting 89/7 in the 2nd innings.#TeamIndia need 275 runs to win the 3rd Test Scorecard – https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bBCu6G0pN5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

Weather Forecast Casts Doubt

As exciting as the contest will be, rain clouds this thrilling game. It threatens to bring an untimely shower within 30-45 minutes from now. With only 54 overs remaining, a significant number of those might have to be cut short if this match were to face yet another setback at this crucial point, thus making this tall order of 275 more unbearable to achieve.

Hazlewood Out Of Action

That does add one more challenge that Australia faced when Josh Hazlewood wasn’t present on the field. Hazlewood had injured his calf and couldn’t feature for his side in the latter innings. His exclusion makes a hole in the Australians’ bowling team, and that has yet to be seen about their ability to defend that 275-run target against the Men in Blue.

Can India Repeat The Gabba Heroics?

The next couple of overs will test India as they chase the remaining runs, with both Australia and the weather having to deal with the added pressures of the situation. If it continues raining, however, the match might enter the reserve day as the scoreboard is still close for comfort.

