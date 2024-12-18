Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the history books by becoming the most successful Indian Test bowler in Australia, displacing Kapil Dev who had taken 51 wickets. He has surpassed that record, taking 52 wickets in as many as 10 games.

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Wicket-Taker In Australia

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah entered the record books on Wednesday, December 18, when he surpassed Kapil Dev to become India’s most successful Test bowler in Australia. Bumrah achieved this feat during the second session on Day 5 of the third Test at the Gabba.

The turning point was the over in which Bumrah sent back Usman Khawaja (8) and Marnus Labuschagne in successive overs when Australia batted the second time. Khawaja got dismissed by a brilliant delivery which uprooted his stumps, while Labuschagne edged a sharp ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Bumrah’s Dominance In Australia

With these dismissals, the wickets of Bumrah in Australia have touched 52, which overhauls Kapil Dev’s 51 wickets secured in 11 Tests. More importantly, Bumrah did this in just 10 matches. Here is how the list of Indian bowlers has been updated who took most Test wickets in Australia:

  • Jasprit Bumrah: 52* wickets
  • Kapil Dev: 51 wickets
  • Anil Kumble: 49 wickets
  • Ravichandran Ashwin: 40 wickets
  • Bishan Singh Bedi: 35 wickets

It has reflected the consistency and dominance in Australian conditions, where a pacer does thrive. He has actually surpassed the mark set by Kapil Dev, a legendary all-rounder. Bumrah is considered a modern-day great in stature.

Bumrah’s heroics also highlight India’s strong bowling lineup in overseas conditions, complementing spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin. His ability to exploit bounce and swing has made him a critical asset in India’s Test successes abroad.

Nathan Lyon Leads Overall Wickets Tally

Outside the Indian Australia Test matches, Nathan Lyon remains the best wicket-taker of all Indian Australia Test matches played on Australian soil. Nathan Lyon-the Australian spinner took 63 wickets in 18 Tests-a testament to his continued success at home.

On the fifth day of the ongoing Gabba Test, Indian bowlers fought back hard. Australia was reduced to 33/5 in just 11 overs, where Bumrah again did all the talking. His opening spell took two important wickets and helped India get back into the game after Australia had taken a commanding lead of 221 runs in the first innings.

The match seemed evenly poised, but the decreasing overs left in the day kept the threat of a draw looming large.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Filed under

ind vs aus Jasprit Bumrah Kapil Dev sports news

