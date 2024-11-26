Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Ind Vs Aus : Team India’s Remarkable Turnaround In the First Test

India’s cricket team, under the composed leadership of skipper Jasprit Bumrah, achieved a remarkable 295-run win in the first Test of the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being bowled out for just 150 on the opening day, Bumrah’s calm demeanor set the tone for a spirited comeback.

“The message was that sometimes when you are bowled out for a lower score, you can be a little too desperate and you can go wicket-hunting,” Bumrah said. “So when you try too much over here, it doesn’t really help, and the run rate goes high. Be nice and disciplined, and we’ll make run-making as difficult as we can. That is what has worked in the past over here as well. And when we are able to do that, it gives us a lot of success.”

Turning the Tide with Bowling Brilliance

India’s bowlers responded to their captain’s call with discipline and determination. Bumrah led by example, producing a spell that inspired the entire bowling unit. Debutant Harshit Rana, emotional after receiving his India cap, showed remarkable composure. “When someone gives you a start like Jassi bhaiyya (Bumrah) did, it creates an atmosphere where everyone is very charged up. Everyone starts thinking, ‘if he is doing it, we will too,’” Rana remarked.

Mohammed Siraj and others joined in, reducing Australia to just 104 in their first innings. Bumrah’s leadership extended beyond his performance, with contributions from fielders and former captain Virat Kohli, who offered suggestions to support the team’s efforts.

Jaiswal’s Grit and Rahul’s Guidance

India’s second innings required a batting masterclass, and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered. After a first-innings duck, the 22-year-old opener showcased patience and adaptability, crafting a magnificent 161. Bumrah praised the effort: “I think this was his best Test knock so far because he has an attacking nature, but in that second innings, he left a lot of balls as well. He took his time and batted deep. That gives us a lot of confidence.”

KL Rahul provided crucial guidance during their 201-run opening stand. Jaiswal acknowledged the senior player’s influence: “Whenever I felt nervous in the middle, Rahul bhai was telling me to calm down and breathe. It was helpful because you are going to get some good balls on these kinds of pitches.”

Kohli’s Timely Return to Form

Virat Kohli also stepped up with a century, ending a 16-month drought. His innings reflected glimpses of his prime form, providing stability and confidence to the team. “I have said this before, Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him,” Bumrah stated. “He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So he knows his cricket better than anyone else.”

Bumrah’s Leadership by Example

Bumrah’s contributions extended into the second innings, where his three quick wickets set the tone for India’s victory. Reflecting on his approach, he said: “Whenever tough scenarios come, I look at myself to see how I can contribute. In this moment, we were a new side, so I automatically wanted to put myself in tough scenarios to make the job a little bit easier for the new guys coming in.”

A United Team Effort

On the world’s fastest pitch, India’s blend of experienced legends, young talent, and team spirit proved unstoppable. This triumph was a combination of Bumrah’s tactical brilliance, Jaiswal’s perseverance, Kohli’s resilience, and the unwavering support of the entire squad. The result exemplified how a unified team can achieve greatness even in the face of adversity.

Filed under

Australian Cricket Team India Border-Gavaskar Trophy indian cricket team
