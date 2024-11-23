Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ind vs Aus Test : Australia Dismantled At 104 On The Second Day Lunch

Day 2 began with Australia resuming at a precarious 67/7 after a fiery spell from Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1. The Indian bowlers continued their dominance, dismissing the hosts for just 104 before the lunch break.

Ind vs Aus Test : Australia Dismantled At 104 On The Second Day Lunch

Day 2 began with Australia resuming at a precarious 67/7 after a fiery spell from Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1. The Indian bowlers continued their dominance, dismissing the hosts for just 104 before the lunch break. Bumrah’s brilliance was complemented by contributions from the supporting bowlers, giving India a slender but crucial first-innings lead of 46 runs.

Australia’s Lower-Order Resistance

Despite the collapse, Australia’s tail, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, frustrated the Indian bowlers in the morning session. Starc top-scored with a gritty knock, showcasing how determination and proper shot selection can pay off even on a challenging Optus Stadium surface.

Discussions surfaced around the new Kookaburra ball, introduced four years ago, which has significantly impacted batting in Australia. The extra lacquer and enhanced seam have made it harder for batters, with averages dropping from 44 to 34 in recent years. On pitches like Perth, the new ball remains lethal for longer periods, demanding strong technique and patience from the batters.

Experts pointed out the dual nature of the Perth wicket, where the first 30 overs with the new ball are particularly hazardous. As Starc and Hazlewood demonstrated, once this period passes, batting becomes more manageable even for lower-order players, provided they apply themselves.

India’s Strategic Adjustments

India deployed Washington Sundar early in the day to exploit the presence of two left-handers at the crease. However, as Starc and Hazlewood dug in, the Indian attack began to show signs of impatience, highlighted by a few loose deliveries and unproductive spells from debutant Nitish Reddy.

Mitchell Starc’s knock stood out as a lesson for both teams. His tall stature allowed him to counter the bounce effectively, playing deliveries under his eyes and leaving balls that rose above his eyeline. His resilience not only delayed India’s plans but also underscored the importance of temperament on challenging wickets.

The Psychological Impact of the Tail’s Fight

Reflecting on the partnership, a veteran cricketer noted, “India seemed to relax after the eighth wicket, allowing the last pair to frustrate them. It’s not the number of runs but the psychological toll of these partnerships that impacts the opening batters, who mentally prepare to bat but are forced to wait longer.”

Nitish Reddy, playing his debut match, brought energy and intent but lacked success in breaking the stubborn lower-order stand. Speaking about his mindset, Reddy shared the inspiration behind his tattoo: “It reminds me to feel like a warrior. Just like a tiger defends its territory, I aim to dominate in the center, feeling like the king when I bowl.”

With a 46-run lead, India’s batters have an opportunity to set a challenging target on a pitch that will likely deteriorate further. However, as seen in the first innings, application and discipline will be key to ensuring they don’t squander their advantage.

Read More : Sanjana Ganesan’s ‘Great Bowler, Even Greater Booty’ Post Goes Viral After Bumrah’s Perth Test Magic

Filed under

Border Gavaskar Trophy India vs Australia India's Dominance
Advertisement

Also Read

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He...

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Entertainment

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox