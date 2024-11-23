Ind vs Aus Test : Australia Dismantled At 104 On The Second Day Lunch

Day 2 began with Australia resuming at a precarious 67/7 after a fiery spell from Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1. The Indian bowlers continued their dominance, dismissing the hosts for just 104 before the lunch break.

Day 2 began with Australia resuming at a precarious 67/7 after a fiery spell from Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1. The Indian bowlers continued their dominance, dismissing the hosts for just 104 before the lunch break. Bumrah’s brilliance was complemented by contributions from the supporting bowlers, giving India a slender but crucial first-innings lead of 46 runs.

Australia’s Lower-Order Resistance

Despite the collapse, Australia’s tail, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, frustrated the Indian bowlers in the morning session. Starc top-scored with a gritty knock, showcasing how determination and proper shot selection can pay off even on a challenging Optus Stadium surface.

Discussions surfaced around the new Kookaburra ball, introduced four years ago, which has significantly impacted batting in Australia. The extra lacquer and enhanced seam have made it harder for batters, with averages dropping from 44 to 34 in recent years. On pitches like Perth, the new ball remains lethal for longer periods, demanding strong technique and patience from the batters.

Experts pointed out the dual nature of the Perth wicket, where the first 30 overs with the new ball are particularly hazardous. As Starc and Hazlewood demonstrated, once this period passes, batting becomes more manageable even for lower-order players, provided they apply themselves.

India’s Strategic Adjustments

India deployed Washington Sundar early in the day to exploit the presence of two left-handers at the crease. However, as Starc and Hazlewood dug in, the Indian attack began to show signs of impatience, highlighted by a few loose deliveries and unproductive spells from debutant Nitish Reddy.

Mitchell Starc’s knock stood out as a lesson for both teams. His tall stature allowed him to counter the bounce effectively, playing deliveries under his eyes and leaving balls that rose above his eyeline. His resilience not only delayed India’s plans but also underscored the importance of temperament on challenging wickets.

The Psychological Impact of the Tail’s Fight

Reflecting on the partnership, a veteran cricketer noted, “India seemed to relax after the eighth wicket, allowing the last pair to frustrate them. It’s not the number of runs but the psychological toll of these partnerships that impacts the opening batters, who mentally prepare to bat but are forced to wait longer.”

Nitish Reddy, playing his debut match, brought energy and intent but lacked success in breaking the stubborn lower-order stand. Speaking about his mindset, Reddy shared the inspiration behind his tattoo: “It reminds me to feel like a warrior. Just like a tiger defends its territory, I aim to dominate in the center, feeling like the king when I bowl.”

With a 46-run lead, India’s batters have an opportunity to set a challenging target on a pitch that will likely deteriorate further. However, as seen in the first innings, application and discipline will be key to ensuring they don’t squander their advantage.

