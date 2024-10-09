IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss Start Of India Tour Over THIS Reason

The Black Caps are already under pressure after recent struggles in the Test format, and Williamson's absence adds to their concerns.

New Zealand cricket has been dealt a major blow ahead of their Test series against India, as star batsman Kane Williamson is unlikely to participate due to a groin injury. Williamson sustained the injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka, and according to New Zealand selector Sam Wells, he will remain in New Zealand for rehabilitation, missing the early part of the tour.

The Black Caps are already under pressure after recent struggles in the Test format, and Williamson’s absence adds to their concerns. “The medical advice we’ve received is to prioritize Kane’s rest and recovery, rather than risk worsening the injury,” Wells said.

Uncertainty Around Williamson’s Return

While there is still hope that Williamson may return later in the series, his absence from the opening matches can make a big impact on New Zealand’s chances against a formidable Indian team on home soil. The timing of the injury could not be worse, as the Black Caps come off a four-match losing streak, including a 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have never won a Test series in India, and without their most experienced batsman, the challenge becomes even greater. To fill Williamson’s spot, New Zealand has called up uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman, known for his strong performance in white-ball cricket and his ability to play spin in subcontinental conditions.

Chapman to Step Up Against Spin

“Mark has proven himself as one of our best players of spin, particularly in subcontinent conditions,” said Wells, explaining the decision to bring Chapman into the squad. His experience could be crucial against India’s potent spin attack, which has historically troubled visiting teams.

Adding to New Zealand’s difficulties, the leadership of the team has also changed. Opener Tom Latham will captain the side after Tim Southee stepped down following the series defeat to Sri Lanka.

Bracewell’s Brief Availability

Another complication for New Zealand is the limited availability of Michael Bracewell, who will only play in the first Test in Bengaluru before returning home for the birth of his second child. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, born in India, will replace Bracewell for the final two Tests in Pune and Mumbai, bringing valuable experience to the team’s spin-bowling department.

New Zealand’s squad for the series remains largely unchanged from their recent defeat against Sri Lanka, with the exceptions of Chapman and Sodhi. The series begins on October 16, and the Black Caps will be aiming to overcome their poor record in India, a challenge made all the more difficult by Williamson’s injury and the team’s recent form.

