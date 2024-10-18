IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma’s Unlucky Dismissal Stuns Fans As India Struggles In First Test | WATCH

Rohit Sharma's promising half-century was cut short by a freak dismissal, leaving India in a tough spot on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand, trailing by over 190 runs.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was left in disbelief after an unfortunate dismissal halted his promising innings on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Following India’s shocking first-innings collapse, which saw the team bowled out for just 46, Rohit’s role was critical in stabilizing the side’s performance in the second innings.

Rohit seemed to be in fine form, scoring a composed half-century off 59 balls. Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the duo built a solid 72-run stand that brought India back into the game. However, just after Tea, disaster struck. Jaiswal fell, leaving Rohit to anchor the innings further. But in a moment of misfortune, Rohit’s attempt to play a defensive shot against Ajaz Patel resulted in the ball ricocheting off his bat and pad before clipping the stumps.

Visibly stunned by the freak dismissal, Rohit covered his face in disbelief, fully aware of how crucial his innings was in India’s effort to recover from their dire position.

Watch the video here:

India Faces Uphill Battle After Rohit’s Exit

With Rohit’s dismissal, expectations of a strong partnership between him and Virat Kohli were dashed. Kohli, who had just joined Rohit at the crease, now faces the challenge of rebuilding the innings alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who entered at number 4.

India has managed to cross the 160-run mark but still trails New Zealand by over 190 runs. Sarfaraz Khan has shown promise and is looking dangerous at the crease, but the team remains in a precarious position.

Can India Recover?

Rohit’s dismissal may prove to be a turning point in the match, as India’s hopes of setting a competitive target now rest on the partnership between Sarfaraz and Kohli. With the pressure mounting, the next few hours of play will be crucial as India fights to recover from a tough start in Bengaluru.

MUST READ: Team India Sets Consecutive Embarassing Record Agaisnt New Zealand