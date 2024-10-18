Team India Sets Consecutive Embarassing Record Agaisnt New Zealand

Team India faced yet another setback in their ongoing Test series against New Zealand in Bengaluru, following their humiliating dismissal for just 46 runs—their lowest total in home Test cricket.

Team India faced yet another setback in their ongoing Test series against New Zealand in Bengaluru, following their humiliating dismissal for just 46 runs—their lowest total in home Test cricket. New Zealand capitalized on India’s struggles, building a commanding lead in their first innings. The Kiwi batsmen, led by Rachin Ravindra, put on a dominant performance, with Ravindra scoring a crucial century that took the visitors’ lead past 200 runs, a rare feat against India at home.

By the end of Day 3, New Zealand had amassed a total of 345/7 in 81 overs, giving them a commanding 299-run lead over India. Rachin Ravindra played a pivotal role with a score of 104 runs off 125 balls, while Tim Southee remained unbeaten at 49. The partnership between Ravindra and Southee further frustrated the Indian bowlers, pushing India onto the back foot.

This marked the first time since 2012 that a visiting team managed to take a lead of more than 200 runs in India’s first innings. The last time this occurred was during a Test match in Kolkata when England secured a similar advantage. In fact, this instance is only the fourth time in India’s Test history that they have conceded a 200-plus lead after batting first at home. The previous occurrences were:

– 418 runs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008 (lost)

– 334 runs vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 2009 (draw)

– 207 runs vs England, Eden Gardens, 2012 (lost)

India’s woes continued after the lunch break as New Zealand’s batsmen found gaps in the field, rotating the strike effectively and putting pressure on the hosts. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah did manage to create some opportunities early in the innings, with Siraj dismissing Daryl Mitchell and Bumrah removing Tom Blundell. However, the relentless charge from New Zealand’s middle and lower-order batsmen, particularly Ravindra and Southee, made it difficult for India to regain control.

Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, turned to spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in an attempt to limit the damage. Jadeja struck by dismissing Glenn Phillips for 14 and later bowled Matt Henry, who had managed to hit a few boundaries before his dismissal. But despite these efforts, the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the free-flowing New Zealand batting lineup.

As the partnership between Ravindra and Southee grew, India’s bowlers found it increasingly challenging to break through. The New Zealand batsmen expertly managed to score in patches, using a calculated approach to accumulate runs while avoiding any major risks.

With the match now tilted heavily in favor of New Zealand, India faces a steep uphill battle to salvage the game. Their batting collapse and inability to contain New Zealand’s batsmen have put them in a precarious position as they head into the remaining sessions of the match.

