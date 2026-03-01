IND vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Make India’s Playing XI for Virtual Quarterfinal vs West Indies at Eden Gardens?

India and West Indies are set to lock horns with each other in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Kolkata. The two sides will be up against each other in what is being called at the virtual quarter-final. With just last one spot up for the grabs in the semi-finals, the winner of this game will march ahead.

Both India and West Indies have two points from two matches while the Caribbean team is sitting at the second spot with a better NRR.

What India Need to do?

At the moment, the equation is simple, win this match and register a place in the semis. But if in case it rains and the match is washed out then West Indies will move ahead as they have a better NRR.

Will Team India Include Rinku Singh?

Rinku Singh has re-joined the squad after attending his father’s funeral. However, it looks unlikely that the left-handed batter will be included in the Playing XI. The side made few changes against Zimbabwe where the management got back wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and vice-captain Axar Patel.

Samson provided a brisk start to the team and chipped in with a quick-fire 24 off 15. Axar Patel returned with figures of 1/35 in 4 overs. The team management would want to continue with the winning combination in this all important fixture at the Eden Gardens.

Team India’s Form

India made it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament after winning all their Group stage matches including the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side started off the Super 8 stage with a defeat while returned back to form against Zimbabwe and etched a convincing win against them to stay alive in the competition.

India’s probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

