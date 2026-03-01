LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Make India's Playing XI for Virtual Quarterfinal vs West Indies at Eden Gardens?

India will be up against West Indies in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata. Will Team India make changes to the Playing XI and include Rinku Singh?

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 1, 2026 13:04:47 IST

India and West Indies are set to lock horns with each other in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Kolkata. The two sides will be up against each other in what is being called at the virtual quarter-final. With just last one spot up for the grabs in the semi-finals, the winner of this game will march ahead. 

Both India and West Indies have two points from two matches while the Caribbean team is sitting at the second spot with a better NRR. 

What India Need to do?

At the moment, the equation is simple, win this match and register a place in the semis. But if in case it rains and the match is washed out then West Indies will move ahead as they have a better NRR. 

Will Team India Include Rinku Singh?

Rinku Singh has re-joined the squad after attending his father’s funeral. However, it looks unlikely that the left-handed batter will be included in the Playing XI. The side made few changes against Zimbabwe where the management got back wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and vice-captain Axar Patel. 

Samson provided a brisk start to the team and chipped in with a quick-fire 24 off 15. Axar Patel returned with figures of 1/35 in 4 overs. The team management would want to continue with the winning combination in this all important fixture at the Eden Gardens. 

Team India’s Form

India made it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament after winning all their Group stage matches including the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side started off the Super 8 stage with a defeat while returned back to form against Zimbabwe and etched a convincing win against them to stay alive in the competition. 

India’s probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: IND vs WI | Rinku Singh or Sanju Samson? Check Out India’s Predicted Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Kolkata

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Abhishek Sharmarinku singhsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS