India And Australia Ready For Boxing Day Test At Historic MCG

Melbourne: The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue steeped in history and tradition, is set to host the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. For India, this iconic ground holds special significance, as four of their 10 Test victories in Australia have come here. However, the team’s batters will face a stern test against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

The Legacy of the MCG

Founded in 1835, Melbourne’s history is closely tied to the MCG, established in 1846 by the Melbourne Cricket Club. The ground has been the site of numerous historic moments, including the first-ever Test match between Australia and England in 1877. It was here that Charles Bannerman scored Test cricket’s first century, and Fred Spofforth took the first Test hat-trick in 1879. Over the years, the MCG has evolved into a multi-sport venue, hosting the 1956 Olympics and countless other events.

India has fond memories of the MCG, with victories in 1977, 1981, 2018, and 2020. Each win has its own legendary story:

1977: India’s first Test win in Australia, with a massive 222-run victory.

India’s first Test win in Australia, with a massive 222-run victory. 1981: Gundappa Viswanath’s heroics and Kapil Dev’s inspired bowling secured a thrilling win.

Gundappa Viswanath’s heroics and Kapil Dev’s inspired bowling secured a thrilling win. 2018: Jasprit Bumrah announced himself with a sensational 6/33 to lead India to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah announced himself with a sensational 6/33 to lead India to victory. 2020: Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty century in challenging conditions anchored another memorable win.

The Current Challenge

The pitch at the MCG has offered something for bowlers in recent years, demanding resilience and skill from batters. With extreme heat forecasted on Day 1, the surface could break up, adding to the difficulty. India’s batting, led by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, will need to rise to the occasion against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland.

Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s trump card, boasting 21 wickets at an incredible average of 10.90 in the series. However, Australia’s bowling unit is equally potent, with Boland’s stellar record at the MCG (40 wickets at an average of 20.42) adding depth to their attack.

Australia received a boost as Travis Head passed a fitness test on Christmas Day. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed his inclusion, stating, “Trav’s good to go, so he’ll play fully fit.”

For India, balancing the playing XI will be crucial. There’s debate about including an extra seamer, given the conditions and the match’s stakes.

The Toss and the Crowd

The toss will play a significant role, as no team wants to field under the scorching sun on Day 1. The packed stadium, expected to break attendance records for a Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, will add to the intensity and atmosphere of the contest.

As the Boxing Day Test unfolds, fans anticipate a gladiatorial battle between two evenly matched teams in one of cricket’s most iconic arenas. With history, stakes, and talent converging, the stage is set for a memorable encounter.