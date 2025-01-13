India Secures Second Consecutive Win At The Ongoing Physically Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025

Played at the FTZ Cricket Grounds in Katunayake, the game demonstrated the team’s determination to excel on an international platform.

The Indian Physical Disability cricket team showcased outstanding grit and skill, defeating England PD by 29 runs in their second league match at the ongoing Physically Disabled Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 in Sri Lanka.

Played at the FTZ Cricket Grounds in Katunayake, the game demonstrated the team’s determination to excel on an international platform. Leading accessibility organization Svayam and DCCI partnered up to make sports, especially cricket more accessible for people with reduced physical mobility.

Batting first, India set an imposing target of 191 runs. Rajesh Kannur delivered a record-breaking performance, becoming the first cricketer in PD tournaments to score a century, smashing an unbeaten 100. The innings were complemented by Ravindra Sante, who added 45 runs from 24 deliveries, helping India post a challenging total.

Defending the score, the Indian bowlers held their ground with precise execution. Early breakthroughs from Radhika and Jithendra derailed England’s momentum, while Ravindra Sante’s economical spell of 2 for 24 further tightened India’s grip on the match. Although England’s Will Flynn staged a remarkable counterattack with an 87-run blitz off 41 balls, the team fell short, finishing at 162 runs.

The Indian team’s journey at the tournament is supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Svayam, an organization committed to promoting accessibility and inclusion. Svayam has played a vital role in ensuring athletes with disabilities receive the infrastructure and opportunities they need to excel.

Ms. Sminu Jindal, founder-chairperson of Svayam, shared her thoughts, saying,“Sport surpasses barriers, and cricket is a unifying force for millions. Our partnership with DCCI is a step toward ensuring that every athlete, irrespective of reduced mobility, finds an equal platform to shine. By supporting the Indian PD team, we aim to encourage participation, remove obstacles, and inspire many more to pursue their dreams. These players are an example of resilience and passion, and their success is a celebration of inclusion in sports.”

Expressing his joy after the match, Rajesh said, “This is a moment of immense pride for me and the team. Achieving a milestone in such a prestigious tournament is special, but the credit goes to the collective effort of my teammates and the encouragement we receive from supporters and organizations like DCCI and Svayam. Their support motivates us to deliver our best every time we step onto the field. We are glad to see that India is recognising the importance of accessibility in sports, and we are thrilled at being a part of the process.”

Indian skipper Vikrant Keni commended the team’s efforts, noting, “The team delivered an exceptional performance today. Rajesh’s incredible century and the bowlers’ disciplined effort made the difference. Will Flynn’s innings was commendable, but our ability to hold our nerve ensured victory. We’re confident about our prospects and look forward to building on this momentum.”

With two consecutive wins, India has solidified its position as a strong contender for the championship, while the support of organizations like Svayam and DCCI highlights the growing commitment to making sports accessible to all.

