India Set To Host The Asian Women’s Handball Championship For The First Time

India is set to host the prestigious 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship for the first time in New Delhi from December 1 to December 10.

India is set to host the prestigious 20th edition of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the first time in New Delhi from December 1 to December 10. The tournament, organized under the World Handball League (WHL) India – Women, marks the first women’s handball league of its kind in South Asia. With support from the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), this championship is a significant milestone for handball in India.

The competition will feature top handball teams from across the continent, including Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and host nation India. Nearly 200 players will compete at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, vying for continental glory and a coveted spot in the 2025 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship, which will be held in Germany and the Netherlands.

India’s Rise as a Handball Host

AHF’s Assistant Director of Technical, **Abdullah Al-Theyab**, expressed excitement about India hosting the championship. “We are delighted to host the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship in India. This event reflects our strong belief in India’s potential as a vibrant sporting nation and a key player in the handball revolution. We commend the exceptional synergy that WHL has achieved in such a short time, actively supporting women athletes and promoting the game across the country. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Handball Federation of India and WHL for their dedication to ensuring that this championship not only highlights India as a remarkable host but also guarantees a memorable experience for all participating nations. Together, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of handball and empowering women in sports,” he said.

Originally planned to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the championship was relocated to India due to unforeseen circumstances. This opportunity comes at a crucial time for India, as WHL aims to use this high-profile tournament to propel the popularity of women’s handball across the nation.

A New Era for Indian Handball

**Swapnil Jain**, Managing Director of Pavna Group and co-promoter of WHL, emphasized the significance of the event for the development of handball in India. “Hosting this prestigious tournament is a significant milestone for Indian handball, marking a pivotal moment in our journey to elevate the sport to new heights. With our women’s team recently securing a bronze medal at the Asian Women’s Club Championship, we are thrilled to welcome some of Asia’s leading nations to India. This event is an opportunity to showcase India’s immense potential on the Asian stage and inspire future generations to embrace handball with passion and determination,” he remarked.

India’s Eighth Appearance in the Championship

India will be competing in the Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the eighth time, backed by the WHL, the Handball Association of India (HAI), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The home team is aiming to make a memorable debut on home soil, with four of the top teams in the tournament securing direct qualification for the World Championship.

This tournament represents a golden opportunity for India to establish itself as a key player in international handball and to inspire the next generation of athletes in the sport.

Read More : Son’s Return: Tottenham and West Ham Unveil Starting XIs