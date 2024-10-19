“Son’s Return: Tottenham and West Ham Unveil Starting XIs”

Heiung-Min-Son will finally make his on pitch return after being sidelined due to injury and he's set to replace the German striker Timo Werner.

Heiung-Min-Son will finally make his on pitch return after being sidelined due to injury and he’s set to replace the German striker Timo Werner. Son got injured in the two games before the International break and has been out of action ever since. Now the South Korean Talisman is all set to comeback. Hopefully, comeback of South Korean will resolve some woes of the North-London club. In the last game, they lost to Brighton after securing a two goal lead.

West Ham will again be without striker Niclas Fullkrug for their Premier League clash against Tottenham, where Son Heung-min makes his return to the starting XI.

Despite joining the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million this summer, Fullkrug has only made four appearances across all competitions and is yet to find the net. The 31-year-old forward suffered an Achilles injury last month while on international duty with Germany. He returned to training ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool but has experienced a setback that has delayed his return to the squad.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui commented on Fullkrug’s situation, stating, “He initially thought he had one non-important injury, but he has had complications, and we are waiting to recover him. We thought he would be out for a maximum of two weeks, but right now he is out, and I won’t say anything about how long he will be out. We will see.”

Fortunately for the Hammers, they have no other injury concerns heading into the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They recently secured a 4-1 victory against Ipswich, which eased early pressure on their new boss.

Tottenham Starting XI:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

West Ham Starting XI:

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Kudus

