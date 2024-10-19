Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Son’s Return: Tottenham and West Ham Unveil Starting XIs”

Heiung-Min-Son will finally make his on pitch return after being sidelined due to injury and he's set to replace the German striker Timo Werner.

“Son’s Return: Tottenham and West Ham Unveil Starting XIs”

Heiung-Min-Son will finally make his on pitch return after being sidelined due to injury and he’s set to replace the German striker Timo Werner. Son got injured in the two games before the International break and has been out of action ever since. Now the South Korean Talisman is all set to comeback. Hopefully, comeback of South Korean will resolve some woes of the North-London club. In the last game, they lost to Brighton after securing a two goal lead.

West Ham will again be without striker Niclas Fullkrug for their Premier League clash against Tottenham, where Son Heung-min makes his return to the starting XI.

Despite joining the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million this summer, Fullkrug has only made four appearances across all competitions and is yet to find the net. The 31-year-old forward suffered an Achilles injury last month while on international duty with Germany. He returned to training ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool but has experienced a setback that has delayed his return to the squad.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui commented on Fullkrug’s situation, stating, “He initially thought he had one non-important injury, but he has had complications, and we are waiting to recover him. We thought he would be out for a maximum of two weeks, but right now he is out, and I won’t say anything about how long he will be out. We will see.”

Fortunately for the Hammers, they have no other injury concerns heading into the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They recently secured a 4-1 victory against Ipswich, which eased early pressure on their new boss.

Tottenham Starting XI:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

West Ham Starting XI:

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Kudus

Read More : Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford

Filed under

Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspurs West Ham
Advertisement

Also Read

Bala Devi Makes History To Be First Indian to Net 50 International Goals

Bala Devi Makes History To Be First Indian to Net 50 International Goals

From Unscheduled Landing Charges To Fuel Dumping, How Bomb Hoaxes Are Leading To Major Financial Repercussions

From Unscheduled Landing Charges To Fuel Dumping, How Bomb Hoaxes Are Leading To Major Financial...

Expert Highlights ‘Long-Standing’ Friendship Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit To Russia

Expert Highlights ‘Long-Standing’ Friendship Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit To Russia

Sarfaraz’s Century And Pant’s 99 Elevate India To 438 On Day 4

Sarfaraz’s Century And Pant’s 99 Elevate India To 438 On Day 4

Thousands Of Dead Fish Seen floating in Bengaluru Lake In A Viral Video: What’s The Truth?

Thousands Of Dead Fish Seen floating in Bengaluru Lake In A Viral Video: What’s The...

Entertainment

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox