Monday, January 6, 2025
India Tops Global List Of Doping Cases, Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Says, 'If We Fix It, Sports Will Grow'

India is the only country to have over 100 doping cases in a year, despite countries like the U.S. and Russia conducting more tests.

India Tops Global List Of Doping Cases, Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Says, ‘If We Fix It, Sports Will Grow’

India has recorded the highest number of doping cases in the world in 2022, according to a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Out of 3,865 samples tested from January to December 2022, 125 were found positive for banned substances.

This makes India the only country to have over 100 doping cases in a year, despite countries like the U.S. and Russia conducting more tests.

Another WADA study revealed that India ranked second in doping cases involving minors over the past 10 years, with Russia leading the list and China in third place.

Neeraj Chopra’s Warning to Athletes

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed his sadness over the doping problem in Indian sports. Speaking to Lallantop,  Chopra said, “Doping has become a big issue. Athletes think it will improve their performance, but it only ruins their careers. Hard work, proper diet, rest, and coaching are the real ways to succeed.”

He also urged coaches to discourage doping and help change the mindset of young athletes. “If we fix this issue, our sports will improve,” Chopra added.

NADA Report Raises Concerns

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) revealed that 142 Indian athletes were caught doping between April 2022 and March 2023. Among them, 13 out of 27 cricketers tested sought Therapeutic Use Exemptions for specific substances.

ALSO READ: Indian and Himachal Pradesh All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement

