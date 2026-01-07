LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

India U19 vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: All Eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ahead of World Cup

India U19. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
India U19. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 7, 2026 12:38:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India U19 team has been in a brilliant form against South Africa. The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches and will look to seal a clean sweep win. Captain Suryavanshi has been playing some aggressive knock and look to conclude the bilateral tie with a big score. 

When and where will India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI take place?

The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 5, 2026. The match will start at 1 PM IST.

When will the toss of India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI take place?

The toss for India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI is scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM IST.



Where to watch India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI live telecast and live stream in India?

India vs South Africa U-19 Youth ODI series will be livestreamed on Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.



India vs South Africa U-19 Squads:

India Under-19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.



South Africa Under-19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Kitshini.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind u19 vs sa u19IND vs SAIndia vs South Africavaibhav suryavanshi

