India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

India U19 team has been in a brilliant form against South Africa. The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches and will look to seal a clean sweep win. Captain Suryavanshi has been playing some aggressive knock and look to conclude the bilateral tie with a big score.

When and where will India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI take place?

The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 5, 2026. The match will start at 1 PM IST.

When will the toss of India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI take place?

The toss for India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI is scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM IST.

Never heard of anything like it. In the #Benoni U19 ODI, #VaibhavSuryavanshi had hit ten sixes in his first 63 runs. His first boundary took him to 67. He’s an extraordinary talent. It is only his age that’s preventing Indian selectors from drafting him straight into the… pic.twitter.com/9ZbNCmHhfu — Sanjeev Verma (@sanjeevve) January 5, 2026







Where to watch India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI live telecast and live stream in India?

India vs South Africa U-19 Youth ODI series will be livestreamed on Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi as captain vs SA U-19: 10 Sixes & 1 four in the Innings. 14 years old and already terrifying bowlers. Scary talent. 🥶🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xUUEnaKGT2 — Adarsh (@AdarshUniverse) January 5, 2026







India vs South Africa U-19 Squads:

India Under-19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

South African commentator’s reaction on a monster six by Vaibhav Suryavanshi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pe5XxN8e9w — Gangadhar (@90_andypycroft) January 5, 2026







South Africa Under-19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Kitshini.

