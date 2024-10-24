Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

India is all set to face three ODI series against New Zealand in Ahemdabad.

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

Indian Women won the toss against New Zealand and decided to Bat in the Ahmedabad ODI. After the underwhelming performance from the Blue Tigresses, now they gear up to face the Kiwis. India is all set to face three ODI series against New Zealand in Ahemdabad.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet, they started the batting top order with the heavy responsibilities relied on the shoulders of Veteran Smriti Mandana and the youngster Shefali Verma.

India’s women’s cricket team is set to face New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series on Thursday in Ahmedabad. This series is crucial for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who came under fire for her leadership during the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to make it past the group stage despite Kaur being the top scorer for the team in the tournament. As India looks to bounce back from their disappointing World Cup campaign, New Zealand will enter the series on a high after winning the T20 World Cup with an impressive all-round performance.

The middle-order responsibilities rest on the shoulders of Jemmiah Rodriguez and all-rounder Deepti Sharma. They need to answer some questions in the middle order. They will also be missing the services of Pooja Vastrakar, as she’s been rested. Now, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of Arundathi Reddy and the other uncapped players.

On the contrary, the Blackcaps are coming with absolute confidence in winning the Women’s T20 World Cup. New Zealand Cricket has found a second wind, while Sophie Divine has stepped down from the responsibilities of leading the team in T20, she continues to lead the team in the One Day International format of the game and the team has kept faith in the core of the team which has been consistently winning the accolades.

The first ODI is being held in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 24 and the rest of the two games are also being held in the same venue on 27th October and 29th October.

