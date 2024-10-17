Indian Batting Order Collapses, Losing Six Wickets Before Lunch In Bengaluru Test

Rohit Sharma's team started their Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India won the toss and chose to bat first. However, before lunch, the Kiwis quickly dismantled the Blue Tigers' batting lineup, taking six wickets for just 34 runs.

The Indian fans were all excited for the thrilling start of the India-New Zealand test after the first day got washed away due to the rain. The second day began with a little delay with the clouds hovering over, Indian legend Anil Kumble predicted that the rain may call for the interval in between the fantastic show at Chinnaswamy stadium. This is for the first time in fourteen years India has lost three wickets under 10 run mark at the home soil

Disappointing Start

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the Blue Tigers. Of the first seven batsmen, only two could reach the double digits and four of them were dismissed for the ducks. From the veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to youngsters like Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan all of them succumbed to the bowling lineup of the New Zealand cricket team. Now on the crease, is India’s wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who can save the Indian team from embarrassment at the home test.

Bad Form or Conditions Coming To Play?

Before the game, The garden city has had early drizzle this morning and dark clouds are still hovering over the city. Former Indian spinner and Veteran Anil Kumble who is well accustomed to the ins and outs of the city has predicted that some action will be captured throughout the day, but the show may end at any point with rain showing an interval signal again.

New Zealand legend Simon Doull and Indian veteran Murali Karthik inspected the pitch after the covers were off. The pitch which sucked some water yesterday, appears to be dampy and the outfield is absolutely perfect. The texture of the pitch gives the feel of dryness underneath helping the seamers early on and heaven for the spinners as the day goes on.

So there’s a good chance that conditions might have come into play and it might have affected the discourse of the game. By the end of the day, we will have a clear picture of the game.

