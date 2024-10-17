Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Batting Order Collapses, Losing Six Wickets Before Lunch In Bengaluru Test

Rohit Sharma's team started their Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India won the toss and chose to bat first. However, before lunch, the Kiwis quickly dismantled the Blue Tigers' batting lineup, taking six wickets for just 34 runs.

Indian Batting Order Collapses, Losing Six Wickets Before Lunch In Bengaluru Test

Rohit Sharma led men began their test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Before lunch, the Kiwis dismantled the batting order of the Blue Tigers dismissing six wickets with just conceding 34 runs.

The Indian fans were all excited for the thrilling start of the India-New Zealand test after the first day got washed away due to the rain. The second day began with a little delay with the clouds hovering over, Indian legend Anil Kumble predicted that the rain may call for the interval in between the fantastic show at Chinnaswamy stadium. This is for the first time in fourteen years India has lost three wickets under 10 run mark at the home soil

Disappointing Start

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the Blue Tigers. Of the first seven batsmen, only two could reach the double digits and four of them were dismissed for the ducks. From the veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to youngsters like Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan all of them succumbed to the bowling lineup of the New Zealand cricket team. Now on the crease, is India’s wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who can save the Indian team from embarrassment at the home test.

Bad Form or Conditions Coming To Play?

Before the game, The garden city has had early drizzle this morning and dark clouds are still hovering over the city. Former Indian spinner and Veteran Anil Kumble who is well accustomed to the ins and outs of the city has predicted that some action will be captured throughout the day, but the show may end at any point with rain showing an interval signal again.

New Zealand legend Simon Doull and Indian veteran Murali Karthik inspected the pitch after the covers were off. The pitch which sucked some water yesterday, appears to be dampy and the outfield is absolutely perfect. The texture of the pitch gives the feel of dryness underneath helping the seamers early on and heaven for the spinners as the day goes on.

So there’s a good chance that conditions might have come into play and it might have affected the discourse of the game. By the end of the day, we will have a clear picture of the game.

Read More : India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Filed under

Bengaluru Test India vs Newzealand indian cricket team New Zealand Cricket Team
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Take Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Take Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

Entertainment

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox