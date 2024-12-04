The stage is set for an intense encounter as FC Goa travels to the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium to face a struggling Hyderabad FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The stage is set for an intense encounter as FC Goa travels to the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium to face a struggling Hyderabad FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Gaurs, led by head coach Manolo Marquez, will look to extend their positive run of form, while Hyderabad FC, under coach Thangboi Singto, hopes to end a two-match losing streak.

Contrasting Campaigns for Indian Super League So Far

FC Goa has enjoyed a robust season, securing 15 points from nine matches with four wins and three draws, placing them sixth in the standings. They are coming off a narrow but hard-earned 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC on their turf.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, finds itself at the other end of the spectrum, sitting 11th with just seven points from two wins and one draw. Their latest outing saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC, marking a challenging season so far.

Hyderabad’s Struggles at Home

Adding to their woes, Hyderabad FC is yet to claim a victory at their home ground this season, having suffered three consecutive losses. Despite this, the team has shown glimpses of improvement and is eager to capitalize on home support to turn their fortunes around.

Coach Thangboi Singto remains optimistic, saying,

“Our entries into the box were much higher in recent matches. We need to continue creating chances, and that is the target for tomorrow.”

FC Goa’s Tactical Edge

Under Marquez, FC Goa has embraced a dynamic and attacking style of play. The team averages 161.1 forward passes per match, significantly outpacing Hyderabad’s 141.9. This offensive approach has translated into 17 goals this season, demonstrating their ability to breach opposition defenses effectively.

Key players like Sandesh Jhingan, Iker Guarrotxena, and Armando Sadiku have proven instrumental in their aerial duels, particularly in set-piece situations—a potential vulnerability for Hyderabad, who have conceded three goals from set pieces this season.

Marquez, however, remains cautious, urging his team to maintain focus:

“When you win three games in a row, people say you are the best. And when you lose three consecutive games, it’s ‘Go home.’ This is football. We must stay grounded and prepare for every match with the same intensity.”

Key Player Contributions in Indian Super League

FC Goa

Aakash Sangwan: The versatile player has averaged 69.8 touches per game, ranking third overall in ISL 2024-25. His attacking presence on the flanks has been vital for Goa.

Boris Singh: With 18.7 successful passes per game in the opposition half, Singh is second among Indian players. He has contributed a goal and an assist, while also winning 29 duels and completing seven successful dribbles.

Hyderabad FC

Muhammad Rafi: A defensive stalwart, Rafi has blocked five crosses this season, showcasing his importance in disrupting opposition attacks. His performance will be crucial in neutralizing Goa’s offensive moves.

Historical Rivalry

In their 10 previous ISL encounters, FC Goa has the upper hand with five wins compared to Hyderabad’s three. Two matches ended in draws. FC Goa has also won their last two meetings against Hyderabad, keeping clean sheets in both.

A victory for the Gaurs would equal their longest winning streak against Hyderabad and mark consecutive clean sheets in away matches for the first time since late 2023.

Match Insights and Stakes

FC Goa’s strong offensive record contrasts with Hyderabad FC’s struggles in defense, particularly at home. The match promises to be a tactical battle, with Goa seeking to exploit Hyderabad’s set-piece vulnerability and Hyderabad aiming to disrupt Goa’s rhythm through improved ball control and creativity.

Both teams are determined to secure the three points, with FC Goa looking to solidify their position in the top six and Hyderabad aiming to reignite their season in front of their home crowd.

Coaches’ Closing Remarks

Singto emphasized the importance of execution in the final third, stating, “We have creative and quick players who can make chances and take shots to score. That is our target for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Marquez highlighted the need for consistency in a competitive league, “We are in a good place with nine consecutive points, but we need to keep going, stay focused, and prepare for each match as it comes.”