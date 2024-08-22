Indian Women’s Cricket Team Set For England Tour: Exciting White-Ball Series Scheduled For June-July 2025

Harmenpreet Kaur-led Indian Women’s Cricket Team is set to tour England next year in June and July as per the schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. The Women in Blue will lock horns with the Heather Knight-led side in a five-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The series will kick off with the T20I series, followed by the ODI series.

The first match of the T20I series will be played at Trent Bridge on June 28, followed by the other matches of the series to be played at Bristol on July 1 (2nd T20I), The Kia Oval on July 4 (3rd T20I), Old Trafford on July 9 (4th T20I), and at Edgbaston on July 12 (5th T20I) respectively.

READ MORE: Guess How Much Vinesh Phogat’s Endorsement Fees Have Soared After The Paris Olympics?

After the completion of the T20I series, both teams will play against each other in the three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played on July 16 at Southampton, followed by the second match at Lord’s on July 19, and the third and final match of the series will be played at Chester-le-Street on July 22.

India Women schedule for white-ball series against England:

T20I series:

1st Vitality T20I – June 28, Trent Bridge

2nd Vitality T20I – July 1, Bristol

3rd Vitality T20I – July 4, The Kia Oval

4th Vitality T20I – July 9, Emirates Old Trafford

5th Vitality T20I – July 12, Edgbaston

ODI series:

1st Metro Bank ODI – July 16, Southampton

2nd Metro Bank ODI – July 19, Lord’s

3rd Metro Bank ODI – July 22, Chester-le-Street

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan Debutant Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Record With Impressive Knock