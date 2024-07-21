Indian Wrestler Antim Panghal Sets Sights on Paris Olympics 2024 After Historic Win

Ahead of the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Antim Panghal shared her thoughts as she prepares for her debut at the Games, starting July 26.

Panghal secured a bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia, defeating Sweden’s two-time European champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren. This victory earned her a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 for India.

“We focus a lot more on mat training now. While we trained before, the Olympics is a significant event. This is my first time qualifying for it,” Panghal told ANI.

The 19-year-old wrestler also discussed the injury she sustained before the Budapest Championship, where she won a silver medal. “I was a bit tired due to the injury. However, I did proper training, focusing on everything from mat work to ground training, with support from my coach. After winning the silver medal in the ranking series, I believed that if I performed well at the Olympics, I could win a silver medal,” she added.

Panghal also addressed the challenges she expects to face at the Olympics, noting that competition from Japan and China will be particularly tough. “The competition will be fierce because it’s a major event. All the competitors will be strong. In my opinion, players from Japan and China are particularly strong,” she said.

In her concluding remarks, Panghal expressed gratitude for the support from Asics. “The Asics company has been a significant support throughout my journey. Their equipment fits well, and the technology they use boosts my confidence and comfort,” she concluded.

Antim Panghal made history as the first Indian woman to win gold at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in 2022, successfully defending her title in 2023. She also earned a bronze at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, and a silver at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

