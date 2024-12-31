India’s Cricket Calendar 2025: Key Series And ICC Top Tournaments In Focus

India's 2025 cricket schedule is full of high-profile fixtures. From a five-match Test series against England to the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in Dubai, to high-profile tours to Australia and South Africa, Rohit Sharma & Co. are in for a year full of challenges for redemption.

The Indian men’s cricket team is all set for a thrilling and action-packed 2025, with key series and tournaments scheduled throughout the year. The year 2024 saw its fair share of highs and lows, from the T20 World Cup triumph to a disastrous Test series against Australia. India is looking to redeem itself with a jam-packed schedule that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

India’s cricket journey in 2024 was one of mixed emotions. ‘Men in Blue’ began on a high by lifting the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean but went through some downs like losing the ODI to Sri Lanka and the Test series defeat at home to New Zealand. It added a crunching loss of 184 runs against Australia in the Boxing Day Test to their list of disappointments, putting them under a serious threat of failing to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Amid mounting pressure, India will start 2025 with all the stakes high. They will look to redeem themselves across multiple formats. There are marquee events on the calendar, such as the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, an intense five-Test series against England, and the eagerly awaited Asia Cup.

India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule

January–February 2025: Crucial Start to the Year

India vs Australia (5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test): January 3–7, Sydney

India vs England (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs):

T20Is:

1st T20I: January 22 (Chennai)

2nd T20I: January 25 (Kolkata)

3rd T20I: January 28 (Rajkot)

4th T20I: January 31 (Pune)

5th T20I: February 2 (Mumbai)

ODIs:

1st ODI: February 6 (Nagpur)

2nd ODI: February 9 (Cuttack)

3rd ODI: February 12 (Ahmedabad)

ICC Champions Trophy (Dubai):

India vs Bangladesh: February 20

India vs Pakistan: February 23

India vs New Zealand: March 2

Semi-Final (if qualified): March 4

Final (if qualified): March 9

June–August 2025: High-Profile Series and the WTC Final

World Test Championship Final (if qualified): June at Lord’s Cricket Ground

India vs England (5 Tests):

1st Test: June 20–24 (Headingley)

2nd Test: July 2–6 (Edgbaston)

3rd Test: July 10–14 (Lord’s)

4th Test: July 23–27 (Manchester)

5th Test: July 31–August 4 (Oval)

India vs Bangladesh (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is): August (Away Series)

October–November 2025: More High-Stakes Battles

India vs West Indies (2 Tests)

Asia Cup (T20 Format)

November–December 2025: A Busy Finish to the Year

India vs Australia (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is) (Away Series)

India vs South Africa (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

Busy Year Ahead

India will play 18 T20Is, 10 Tests, and 12 ODIs in 2025, with ICC and ACC tournaments added to the calendar. Right from playing a Test series against England to competing in Asia Cup and Champions Trophy, the year 2025 holds a lot of scope for Rohit Sharma and team to perform on the international field.