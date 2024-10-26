India’s Reign In Test Cricket Falters As They Suffer Their First Home Series Loss In 4,331 days

History has been made in Pune as New Zealand clinches their first Test series victory in India. This triumph marks one of the most significant wins of the century against a team that hadn’t suffered a home defeat since 2012. Prior to this series, India had enjoyed an impressive run of 18 consecutive series victories and were strong favorites to secure all matches as they aimed for a finals spot in the World Test Championship. India were given the astounding target of 359 but they fell short to the incredible bowling attack to New Zealand. Visitors defenestrated the hosts out of the contest by 113 runs.

Overcoming Adversity

New Zealand faced considerable challenges, having recently lost 0-2 in Sri Lanka. With a new captain, Tom Latham, at the helm and a relatively inexperienced squad in the absence of Kane Williamson—where only Latham and Tim Southee had more than 30 Test caps—they were not expected to succeed. Yet, against all odds and facing a formidable opponent, they achieved something remarkable by wrapping up the series with a match to spare.

Celebrations and Sportsmanship

The jubilation among the New Zealand team is palpable as they come together to celebrate this extraordinary accomplishment. Meanwhile, Indian players display sportsmanship by walking out to offer handshakes. This series has truly been incredible.

India Reflects on Disappointing Test Performances

India finds itself contemplating a pair of disappointing Tests, having misjudged conditions in Bengaluru where they chose to bat on a pitch favoring the impressive seam attack led by Matt Henry. Their struggles continued as they faced a dominant performance in Pune on a dry turning track.

India’s performance in this Test series was marked by a series of disappointing displays, culminating in their historic loss to New Zealand. Misreading the conditions in Bengaluru, they opted to bat first on a pitch that clearly favored the seam attack, which proved detrimental to their chances.

In Pune, their struggles continued on a dry turning pitch, where they were outplayed and unable to adapt effectively. The Indian batting lineup, usually formidable, faltered under pressure, with key players failing to make significant contributions. This marked a stark contrast to their previous dominance at home, where they had not lost a series since 2012.

The culmination of these factors led to a lackluster performance that ultimately handed New Zealand their first Test series victory in India, leaving the Indian team and its fans to reflect on what went wrong.

Mitchell Santner’s Exceptional Display

Mitchell Santner deserves high praise for his outstanding control while bowling on a challenging pitch in Pune. His ability to exploit the conditions was a joy to behold, utilizing excellent variations in pace and trajectory while maintaining a consistent good length. While he has excelled in limited-overs formats, his Test career had not gained similar momentum—until now. Remarkably, he has achieved two five-wicket hauls in a single match, delivering a performance for the ages.