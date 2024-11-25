Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
IPL 2025: Arjun Tendulkar Joins THIS Team In Mega Auction Twist

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh in IPL 2025 after going unsold initially, marking a dramatic auction turnaround.

IPL 2025: Arjun Tendulkar Joins THIS Team In Mega Auction Twist

Mumbai Indians has once again repose faith in Arjun Tendulkar by acquiring the left-arm pacer during the last gush of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Picked up at his base price of ₹30 lakh after failing to attract a bidder even during the early rounds of the auctions, Arjun Tendulkar will continue his journey with the team that is synonymous with his cricketing roots – Mumbai Indians.

Arjun Tendulkar: T20 Performances By Youngster

Arjun Tendulkar has looked quite promising in his nascent T20 career. The 24-year-old has managed 26 wickets from 23 matches and has had an economy rate of 8.70 runs per over. There has been consistent performance in pressure situations, and this along with domestic performances and lots of hard work has kept the young player on the scan of IPL scouts.

Arjun currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, where he has shown mixed bag performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy going on. Recently, he bowled an economical spell against Services as he gave away only 19 runs in 3 overs. His outing against Mumbai was, however, not easy as 48 runs were taken off his 4 overs.

Arjun Tendulkar In Domestic Cricket

Apart from T20s, Arjun has been trying to establish himself in the first-class circuit. Playing for Goa in the Ranji Trophy, he managed to take 10 wickets in his last three matches. These show promise, but more importantly, this young cricketer needs to show consistency for a place in professional cricket.

Long Road Ahead

It is expected that despite the ups and downs, his being part of Mumbai Indians’ squad will provide him with the much-needed exposure and opportunities to refine his craft alongside some of the best in the game. As IPL 2025 draws near, all eyes would be on him to see how he has addressed the challenges in one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.

MUST READ | David Warner Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction: A Stunning Conclusion To A Legendary IPL Journey?

