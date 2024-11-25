Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
IPL 2025 auction: Who Is Gurjapneet Singh? The 25-Year-Old Pacer Who Joined CSK For Rs 2.2 Crore

Gurjapneet’s IPL journey began as a net bowler for CSK, where he honed his skills by bowling to the Indian Test squad ahead of their series against Bangladesh. His ability to adjust to various conditions quickly became evident, further enhancing his reputation.

Gurjapneet Singh from Tamil Nadu has grabbed headlines after being acquired by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 2.2 crore during the recently held IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The young paceman, who is just 25 years of age and has a base price of Rs 30 lakh, has caught CSK’s eye by ensuring that he will play in the upcoming tournament.

Gurjapneet came to life born in Ludhiana in Punjab and raised in Ambala, Haryana, when he shifted to Chennai at age 17. Seven years ago, he had this stand-out Ranji Trophy debut, while ex-champions Saurashtra were on the receiving end of superb figures of 6 for 22. This, itself, has set a new standard, being the best first-class bowling figures by a Tamil Nadu pacer at home since the 2005-06 season.

For Gurjapneet, IPL began with CSK, the first bowler to visit the nets where he enhanced his bowling by playing to the Indian Test squad before their series against Bangladesh. It set him apart, as it soon became clear that he adapted quickly to different approaches.

When Gurjapneet started bowling at the Guru Nanak College nets, synonymous with Indian Cements’ league team training, it became one of the crucial milestones in his career. His performance attracted the attention of multiple scouts, and he was eventually picked up by Dindigul Dragons for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2021.

Despite facing a setback due to a lower back injury that kept him out of action for a year, Gurjapneet made a strong comeback in 2023. He gradually increased his workload in league cricket, and his performance in the prestigious Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year further cemented his reputation, eventually earning him a call-up to the Ranji Trophy team.

Now, with his IPL contract secured, Gurjapneet Singh is all set to showcase his skills for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season, making it an exciting new chapter in his burgeoning career.

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings csk Gurjapneet Singh Indian Premier League IPL 2025 ipl auction left-arm seamer Ranji Trophy Tamil Nadu pacer TNPL
