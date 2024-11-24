IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By LSG For ₹27 Crore

After a solid comeback post-injury, Rishabh Pant becomes the most expensive player ever in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The IPL Auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was snapped up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering ₹27 crore, surpassing the previous record set minutes earlier by Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore.
Pant was fiercely contested after the Delhi Capitals (DC) released him prior to this year’s auction. Initially, DC used the Right to Match (RTM) card to match LSG’s bid of ₹20.75 crore. But DC was forced to withdraw when LSG increased the stakes to ₹27 crore.
Pant has been playing for the Delhi Capitals since 2016 and has captained the side since 2021.
His comeback in IPL 2024, following a recovery from severe injuries sustained in a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. While Delhi had an average season in 2024, Pant impressed with 446 runs.
