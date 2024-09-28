IPL 2025: Now Teams Allowed Five Retentions, One Right To Match Option Back

In a major development ahead of 2025 IPL, each of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will now be permitted to retain up to five players, regardless of nationality.

In a major development ahead of 2025 IPL, each of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will now be permitted to retain up to five players, regardless of nationality.

Additionally, the Right to Match (RTM) card option has been reintroduced for the upcoming player auction scheduled for later this year.

This decision was finalized in the IPL Governing Council on Saturday. Further, unlike previous seasons, a new “pay more to retain more” policy has also been implemented.

Meanwhile, for the first three retentions, the auction purse—set at ₹120 crore per team—will decrease by ₹18 crore, ₹14 crore, and ₹11 crore, respectively.

Moreover, the costs for the fourth and fifth retentions will be ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively. As a result, retaining five players will reduce a team’s auction budget by a substantial ₹75 crore. Thus, leaving only ₹45 crore available for the auction.

Earlier, the Governing Council has announced a match fee of ₹7.5 lakh for each of the 12 players participating in the league stage. Which means, that the fee will be paid on top of the players’ contracted amounts, Revealed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.