Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

Is IPL returning to Bengaluru? RCB's cryptic post on X hints at a return to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026. Following the tragic 2025 stampede and recent government clearance, fans await official confirmation of the defending champions' home venue.

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral. Photo: Royal Challengers Bengaluru- X
IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral. Photo: Royal Challengers Bengaluru- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 2, 2026 22:25:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

IPL 2026: The “12th Man Army” is buzzing with anticipation after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a massive hint regarding their home ground for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. On Monday, March 2, the defending champions took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture that has sent fans into a frenzy.

The post, shared at 08:30 PM IST, features a striking image of both the IPL and WPL trophies—marking RCB’s historic double triumph—set against the backdrop of the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The caption simply read, “Home is where our heart is.”

The Road to Return

While the franchise has stopped short of an official press release, the timing and imagery of the tweet are being seen as a confirmation of cricket’s return to Bengaluru. The stadium has been under a cloud of uncertainty since June 4, 2025. On that day, just 24 hours after RCB clinched their maiden IPL title, a tragic stampede near MG Road and Cubbon Road claimed 11 lives.

Following the tragedy, which saw nearly 2.5 lakh fans flood the streets for a victory parade, the venue was deemed unsafe for high-capacity events. Consequently, the stadium has not hosted a single competitive match since, with even the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup fixtures being moved to Navi Mumbai at the last minute.

Government Green Light

The comeback journey gained momentum on February 12, 2026, when the Karnataka government officially granted permission for IPL matches to return to the venue. The clearance, however, came with strict conditions based on the Justice John Michael D’Cunha report, including a capped crowd capacity of 35,000 and the implementation of AI-enabled surveillance.

With the IPL 2026 season expected to begin on March 28, RCB—as defending champions—are slated to host the opening match as per reports. If this cryptic post is any indication, the sea of red will finally return to the Chinnaswamy stands to witness their champions defend the crown on home turf.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:25 PM IST
IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS