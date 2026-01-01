Is ODI Cricket In Trouble After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire? R Ashwin Gives A Stern Warning, Calls It ‘Slow Death’

Once Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk away from One-Day Internationals, the format’s future looks shaky at least, that’s what Ravichandran Ashwin thinks.

Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Keeping ODI Cricket Alive?

He’s not alone in saying this. A bunch of former players have pointed out that top teams aren’t playing as many ODIs as they used to, and the excitement is fading.

Ashwin, who’s picked up 537 Test wickets for India, talked about this on his YouTube channel. He admitted he’s a bit concerned about what happens to ODIs after the 2027 World Cup. He still tries to follow the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but honestly, it just doesn’t grab him the way the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s do.

Ashwin Believe ODI Cricket Is Losing Its Charm

Test cricket, Ashwin says, will always have a place. Even in the age of T20s, there’s something special about it. But ODIs? He’s not sure people care as much anymore. Fans want to watch what excites them, and ODIs just don’t seem to do it.

He pointed out how interest in the Vijay Hazare Trophy shot up when both Rohit and Virat showed up to play. Sure, sport is supposed to be bigger than any one player, but sometimes you need the big names to draw the crowd and keep the game relevant.

R Ashwin gives a chilling warning

Not many people usually tune in for domestic one-dayers, but when Virat and Rohit play, suddenly everyone’s watching. The question is what happens when these guys finally stop playing ODIs?

It’s not just the fans noticing the lack of ODIs. Even the selectors have had to step in. Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, said Kohli and Rohit might need to turn out for domestic 50-over matches since there just aren’t enough ODIs on the calendar anymore.

Both of them have already said goodbye to Tests and T20Is, so ODIs are the last format they’re still active in. And when they leave, you have to wonder, what’s left for this format?

While concluding, Ashwin gave a chilling warning for the format’s future. “I feel it is going towards slow death.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League