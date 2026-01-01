Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

Things got heated at the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League when a cricketer, Furqan Bhat, showed up on the field with what looked like a Palestine flag sticker on his helmet. People noticed right away, and the buzz started spreading.

Now, the Jammu and Kashmir Police want some answers. They’ve called Furqan in for questioning, but nobody’s really sure yet why he did it. The officials aren’t saying much. NewsX will keep you informed with the latest updates.

Police are also looking into the Champions League itself. They’ve started questioning the league organiser, Zahid Bhat, about the whole situation. So far, no official statements from the authorities, and everyone’s waiting to see what comes next.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare