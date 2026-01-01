LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

Jammu and Kashmir Police have summoned cricketer Furqan Bhat for questioning after he appeared in a Champions League match wearing a helmet with a Palestine flag sticker. Authorities are also questioning league organizer Zahid Bhat as the investigation continues.

The player, identified as Furqan Bhat, has been called in for questioning by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (PHOTO: X)
The player, identified as Furqan Bhat, has been called in for questioning by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 1, 2026 16:19:41 IST

Things got heated at the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League when a cricketer, Furqan Bhat, showed up on the field with what looked like a Palestine flag sticker on his helmet. People noticed right away, and the buzz started spreading.

Now, the Jammu and Kashmir Police want some answers. They’ve called Furqan in for questioning, but nobody’s really sure yet why he did it. The officials aren’t saying much. NewsX will keep you informed with the latest updates. 

Police are also looking into the Champions League itself. They’ve started questioning the league organiser, Zahid Bhat, about the whole situation. So far, no official statements from the authorities, and everyone’s waiting to see what comes next.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
