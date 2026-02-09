Ishan Kishan Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2025–26 Despite Recent T20I Heroics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the annual contracts for the 2025-26 season. Surprisingly, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has not been included. The left-handed batter was earlier picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. He recently notched up a hundred in the T20I against New Zealand.

Ishan and Shreyas Iyer were dropped from the central contracts for the 2023-24 season before returning back in 2024-25.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved down from the A+ bracket to Category B. In the revised list, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the three players placed in the top Grade A category.

🚨 News 🚨 BCCI announces Annual Player Retainership for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025-26 season#TeamIndia | Details 🔽https://t.co/Rd3pUCPRr9 pic.twitter.com/UNYRThs1kW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2026

BCCI Annual Contracts List For 2025-26 —

A category: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

B category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

C category: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IN: Sai Sudharsan

OUT: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan

