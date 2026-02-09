LIVE TV
Ishan Kishan Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2025–26 Despite Recent T20I Heroics

Despite strong performances in the New Zealand T20Is, Ishan Kishan was left out of the BCCI’s central contracts for the 2025–26 season, with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami also missing out when the list was announced on Monday.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 9, 2026 21:42:24 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the annual contracts for the 2025-26 season. Surprisingly, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has not been included. The left-handed batter was earlier picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. He recently notched up a hundred in the T20I against New Zealand. 

Ishan and Shreyas Iyer were dropped from the central contracts for the 2023-24 season before returning back in 2024-25. 

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved down from the A+ bracket to Category B. In the revised list, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the three players placed in the top Grade A category. 

BCCI Annual Contracts List For 2025-26 —

A category: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

B category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

C category: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IN: Sai Sudharsan

OUT: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:42 PM IST
