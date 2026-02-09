LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26 Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were earlier part of the elite A+ contract bracket, but their retirements from two formats prompted the BCCI to revise their contract status.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 21:10:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved down from the A+ bracket to Category B in the BCCI’s annual central contracts list for the 2025–26 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revamped contracts on Monday, 9 February, 2026 restructuring the men’s retainers into three categories—A, B and C. 

In the revised list, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the three players placed in the top Grade A category. 

Kohli and Rohit are placed in Category B alongside T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The other notable names in Grade B are KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. A total of 11 players fall under Category B, while Category C includes players such as Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel. 

The BCCI has done away with the A+ category altogether in its latest annual contracts revamp. Both Kohli and Rohit were previously part of the top A+ bracket, but retirements from two formats prompted the board to make the change — a move earlier clarified by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. 

Despite being part of the Team India setup in only one format, both Kohli and Rohit continue to prove their worth in ODIs. While Rohit endured a lean patch in the recent New Zealand series, the former India captain’s performances against Australia and South Africa underline the duo’s strong form in the 50-over format. 

On the other hand, Kohli continued his sublime form during the ODI series against New Zealand. The former India captain amassed an impressive 240 runs in the three-match series, which included scores of 93, 23 and a sensational 124.

Previously, the BCCI’s central contracts were split into four grades — A+, A, B and C — with annual retainers of INR 7 crore, INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively. With the A+ category now removed, the revised payment structure for the 2025–26 cycle is yet to be announced.

BCCI Annual Contracts List For 2025-26

A category: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

B category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

C category: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCCI Annual Contracts 2025-26BCCI Annual Contracts 2026hardik pandyahome-hero-pos-1jasprit bumrahkl rahullatest cricket newsRavindra Jadejarishabh pantrohit sharmashubman gillsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

India, Pakistan And Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

Meet Imran Khwaja — Jay Shah’s Deputy Leading Talks to Resolve IND vs PAK Match Standoff

Team India Discard Mohammed Shami Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo

Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of The IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match

LATEST NEWS

BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF Withdrawal Through UPI From April | Key Features Explained

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Odisha Horror: Seven-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped By Minor While Parents Were Away For Family Function, Bone-Chilling Incident Gets Caught On CCTV, Reveals Police

Who Was Abdul Rahman? 20-Year-Old Ayodhya Ram Temple Attack Accused Killed Inside Faridabad Jail After Assault By Fellow Inmate

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Dumas Art Project inaugurated its 11th edition

Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance

Downing Street Crisis: Keir Starmer Defies Resignation Calls After Top Aide Quits Over Epstein Row, Signals He Is Staying On

After Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s Communications Chief Tim Allan Also Quits; UK PM Loses Second Top Aide As Mandelson-Epstein Row Deepens

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category
BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category
BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category
BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

QUICK LINKS