BCCI Annual Contracts 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted to Grade B; Jasprit Bumrah And Two Others in Top Category

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved down from the A+ bracket to Category B in the BCCI’s annual central contracts list for the 2025–26 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revamped contracts on Monday, 9 February, 2026 restructuring the men’s retainers into three categories—A, B and C.

In the revised list, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the three players placed in the top Grade A category.

Kohli and Rohit are placed in Category B alongside T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The other notable names in Grade B are KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. A total of 11 players fall under Category B, while Category C includes players such as Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel.

The BCCI has done away with the A+ category altogether in its latest annual contracts revamp. Both Kohli and Rohit were previously part of the top A+ bracket, but retirements from two formats prompted the board to make the change — a move earlier clarified by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Despite being part of the Team India setup in only one format, both Kohli and Rohit continue to prove their worth in ODIs. While Rohit endured a lean patch in the recent New Zealand series, the former India captain’s performances against Australia and South Africa underline the duo’s strong form in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Kohli continued his sublime form during the ODI series against New Zealand. The former India captain amassed an impressive 240 runs in the three-match series, which included scores of 93, 23 and a sensational 124.

Previously, the BCCI’s central contracts were split into four grades — A+, A, B and C — with annual retainers of INR 7 crore, INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively. With the A+ category now removed, the revised payment structure for the 2025–26 cycle is yet to be announced.

BCCI Annual Contracts List For 2025-26 —

A category: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.