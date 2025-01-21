Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

Jake Paul lifted Mike Tyson on his shoulders during Donald Trump’s second inauguration, sparking viral reactions. The lighthearted moment followed their intense boxing match in November, showcasing their friendship amidst the star-studded event.

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

At Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration, a viral moment stole the spotlight when Jake Paul was seen lifting former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson onto his shoulders. This came two months after their highly publicized boxing match, showing the other side of the two athletes outside the ring.

Rivals To Friends

It had been only two months since the highly publicized fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on November 15, when they battled in front of nearly 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium, with millions watching worldwide. The fight, part of the MVP-Netflix show, was an eight-round bout that ended with Jake Paul emerging victorious by unanimous decision. The spectacle attracted much attention, especially for a fight featuring these two big names from different corners of the sports world.

While the fight was a huge attraction, the night also became memorable with the co-main event between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, which brought in even more boxing fans to the arena. It was a pivotal moment for Paul, who, despite winning, received mixed reactions from fans and experts alike. However, it undoubtedly introduced many casual viewers to the excitement of boxing, leaving a lasting impression.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

A Viral Moment At The Inauguration

Fast forward to the inauguration, and Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were seen in a much lighter setting. A video clip from the event quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and followers worldwide. In the footage, Jake Paul, a former YouTuber turned boxer, is seen lifting Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, onto his shoulders. The crowd around them cheered enthusiastically as Tyson raised his right hand, seemingly shouting in excitement.

The social media video was captioned “Best Friends” by Jake Paul, but the clip provoked mixed reactions. While many of the fans enjoyed the moment, not everyone was thrilled by the event. However, when both athletes who had once been rivals in the ring went out to celebrate with such glee, something in that spectacle touched a wider audience.

Star-Studded Inauguration With Combat Sports Icons

Notably, Donald Trump’s second inauguration had many personalities from the world of combat sports. The names of big figures such as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, alongside Logan Paul and Conor McGregor, who all came to the White House, filled the lists. It was the second inauguration for Donald Trump, who won his first election in 2017. It was yet another celebration where celebrities and athletes from other disciplines attended the ceremony, adding glamour to the whole event.

ALSO READ | Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into The Semi-Final After Win Over Tommy Paul

Filed under

Mike Tyson

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox